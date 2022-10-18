The Piney Branch Public Pool is set to reopen Tuesday, Nov. 1. The pool was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and has remained closed for 30 months since. The 25-meter, 6-lane pool is used by many in the community for a variety of aquatic events such as swim lessons, senior swim, kayak clubs, scuba lessons, etc. The pool is also available to rent for private events.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD