Montgomery County, MD

Council Reviews Temporary Planning Board Candidates

The Montgomery County Council is reviewing dozens of job applications to fill vacancies for a temporary planning board after the entirety of the previous body resigned. The county council will vote to appoint the temporary board members on Oct. 27, who will serve until a permanent board is appointed by a newly elected county council in November, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a press briefing.
Piney Branch Public Pool Reopens After Pandemic Hiatus

The Piney Branch Public Pool is set to reopen Tuesday, Nov. 1. The pool was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and has remained closed for 30 months since. The 25-meter, 6-lane pool is used by many in the community for a variety of aquatic events such as swim lessons, senior swim, kayak clubs, scuba lessons, etc. The pool is also available to rent for private events.
Food Security Mini-Grants Awarded to Local Nonprofits

Montgomery County awarded over $65,000 in mini-grants to nine local nonprofit organizations involved in food recovery and security efforts. Manna Food Center, Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the Montgomery County Food Council and the Greater Washington Community Foundation awarded the capacity and infrastructure-building Community Food Rescue (CFR) mini-grants to expand local resources for food recovery and security, according to a county press release.
Timing to Replace Planning Commision Disputed

The deadline to apply to become a member of the planning commission is 5 p.m. Tuesday. According to Council President Gabe Albornoz, the process will move quickly after that, with finalists appearing before the council and a public hearing held Oct. 25 and a vote on the temporary positions set for Oct. 27.
Aspen Hill Library Will Remain Open During Roof Replacement

Aspen Hill Library will stay open as their facility receives a two-month roof replacement which began Monday. Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) and the County’s Department of General Services (DGS), said the project will not interrupt services at the library according to a government press release. Last winter, after...
Democratic Candidates Hoping for Female-Majority County Council

The six female Democratic candidates for Montgomery County Council joined together in solidarity Tuesday night during a Women’s Democratic Club meeting in Kensington. If all six win in the November general election, the county council will have a female majority of six women and five men. Currently, Nancy Navarro is the lone female councilmember.
Richard Montgomery Student Awarded Regional Climate Leadership Award

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Government awarded its prestigious 2022 Climate and Energy Leadership Awards to Richard Montgomery High School Junior Shrusti Amula for her work on ending food waste and hunger. Amul, of Clarksburg, founded the Rise N Shine Foundation. There, she and about a dozen other Montgomery County...
5 Things to Know Today, Oct 18, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Oct. 18, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. with a proclamation recognizing the 25th Anniversary of the Office of the Inspector General, by Councilmember Friedson. See the full agenda here. 2. Planing Board: The deadline...
MCPS Educators Rally for Transparent Contract Negotiations

The Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) rallied in Rockville on Tuesday for transparent contract negotiations. “Tonight we are here to demand that the Board of Education do their job and exercise their oversight to prevent MCPS from continuing to engage in illegal, unfair labor practices by refusing to negotiate with us in good faith,” said MCEA Vice President Nikki Woodward.
Drive Sets Record with More Than 300 Bike Donations

The Montgomery County Department of Transporation (MCDOT) set a new record Friday at its annual bike drive – collecting 370 bikes from local residents to refurbish and provide to low-income community members. This year’s bike drive outpaced last year’s, where MCDOT collected just under 300 bicycles. The...
Key Dates for Maryland General Election

OCTOBER 17 – NOVEMBER 3:. Eligible voters can vote early at any early voting center in the county from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The centers are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. There are 14 early voting centers in Montgomery County. Voters can find a list of centers at this link.
Rockville Police Offers Drive-Thru Prescription Drugs Disposal

Residents have a safe, free and anonymous opportunity to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, Oct. 29. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rockville City Police Department, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will accept leftover prescription drugs at the Rockville City Police Station parking lot.
Silver Spring Couple Arrested for Cyberstalking, Harassment, Identity Theft

Jason Michael Leidel, an active duty U.S. naval officer from Silver Spring, has been charged with cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with a campaign to harass his ex-wife, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. His girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, of Silver...
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week

Talia Bradley leads the Magruder High field hockey team is scoring this season and the senior center midfielder was in the right place at the right time again earlier this week. Locked in a scoreless tie late in regulation, Bradley scored on a rebound off a penalty corner, lifting the...
