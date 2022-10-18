Read full article on original website
Related
Council Reviews Temporary Planning Board Candidates
The Montgomery County Council is reviewing dozens of job applications to fill vacancies for a temporary planning board after the entirety of the previous body resigned. The county council will vote to appoint the temporary board members on Oct. 27, who will serve until a permanent board is appointed by a newly elected county council in November, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a press briefing.
Piney Branch Public Pool Reopens After Pandemic Hiatus
The Piney Branch Public Pool is set to reopen Tuesday, Nov. 1. The pool was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and has remained closed for 30 months since. The 25-meter, 6-lane pool is used by many in the community for a variety of aquatic events such as swim lessons, senior swim, kayak clubs, scuba lessons, etc. The pool is also available to rent for private events.
Food Security Mini-Grants Awarded to Local Nonprofits
Montgomery County awarded over $65,000 in mini-grants to nine local nonprofit organizations involved in food recovery and security efforts. Manna Food Center, Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the Montgomery County Food Council and the Greater Washington Community Foundation awarded the capacity and infrastructure-building Community Food Rescue (CFR) mini-grants to expand local resources for food recovery and security, according to a county press release.
Timing to Replace Planning Commision Disputed
The deadline to apply to become a member of the planning commission is 5 p.m. Tuesday. According to Council President Gabe Albornoz, the process will move quickly after that, with finalists appearing before the council and a public hearing held Oct. 25 and a vote on the temporary positions set for Oct. 27.
Red Line Metro Trains Will Not Operate Between Medical Center and Grosvenor This Weekend
Red Line trains will operate in two segments this weekend – from Shady Grove to Grosvenor and from Medical Center to Glenmont. Trains will not be in service between Medical Center and Grosvenor stops due to scheduled track maintenance. Free shuttle buses between the Medical Center and Grosvenor stations...
Ride On Announces Bus Service Routes to Access All 14 Early Voting Centers
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced Monday that Ride On bus services will be available to transport county residents to early voting locations beginning Oct. 27. Montgomery County has 14 early voting centers where residents can cast their ballots in advance of election day on Nov. 8. Early...
Aspen Hill Library Will Remain Open During Roof Replacement
Aspen Hill Library will stay open as their facility receives a two-month roof replacement which began Monday. Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) and the County’s Department of General Services (DGS), said the project will not interrupt services at the library according to a government press release. Last winter, after...
Democratic Candidates Hoping for Female-Majority County Council
The six female Democratic candidates for Montgomery County Council joined together in solidarity Tuesday night during a Women’s Democratic Club meeting in Kensington. If all six win in the November general election, the county council will have a female majority of six women and five men. Currently, Nancy Navarro is the lone female councilmember.
Richard Montgomery Student Awarded Regional Climate Leadership Award
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Government awarded its prestigious 2022 Climate and Energy Leadership Awards to Richard Montgomery High School Junior Shrusti Amula for her work on ending food waste and hunger. Amul, of Clarksburg, founded the Rise N Shine Foundation. There, she and about a dozen other Montgomery County...
MCPS Urges Community to Get Boosted Amid Rise in Classroom COVID-19 Cases
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) health officials are urging parents to get their children boosted with the latest versions of the COVID-19 vaccines after a recent increase in classroom outbreaks. In a Friday advisory to parents, MCPS Medical Officer Dr. Patricia Kapunan said the district saw an increase in COVID-19...
5 Things to Know Today, Oct 18, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Oct. 18, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. with a proclamation recognizing the 25th Anniversary of the Office of the Inspector General, by Councilmember Friedson. See the full agenda here. 2. Planing Board: The deadline...
MCPS Educators Rally for Transparent Contract Negotiations
The Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) rallied in Rockville on Tuesday for transparent contract negotiations. “Tonight we are here to demand that the Board of Education do their job and exercise their oversight to prevent MCPS from continuing to engage in illegal, unfair labor practices by refusing to negotiate with us in good faith,” said MCEA Vice President Nikki Woodward.
Drive Sets Record with More Than 300 Bike Donations
The Montgomery County Department of Transporation (MCDOT) set a new record Friday at its annual bike drive – collecting 370 bikes from local residents to refurbish and provide to low-income community members. This year’s bike drive outpaced last year’s, where MCDOT collected just under 300 bicycles. The...
Key Dates for Maryland General Election
OCTOBER 17 – NOVEMBER 3:. Eligible voters can vote early at any early voting center in the county from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The centers are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. There are 14 early voting centers in Montgomery County. Voters can find a list of centers at this link.
Rockville Police Offers Drive-Thru Prescription Drugs Disposal
Residents have a safe, free and anonymous opportunity to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, Oct. 29. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rockville City Police Department, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will accept leftover prescription drugs at the Rockville City Police Station parking lot.
Silver Spring Couple Arrested for Cyberstalking, Harassment, Identity Theft
Jason Michael Leidel, an active duty U.S. naval officer from Silver Spring, has been charged with cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with a campaign to harass his ex-wife, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. His girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, of Silver...
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
Talia Bradley leads the Magruder High field hockey team is scoring this season and the senior center midfielder was in the right place at the right time again earlier this week. Locked in a scoreless tie late in regulation, Bradley scored on a rebound off a penalty corner, lifting the...
Jeannette Black, Mother of Comedian Lewis Black, Dies at Age 104
Jeannette Black, mother of comedian and Silver Spring native Lewis Black, died in her sleep October 10 her son announced on Twitter Wednesday. Mrs. Black turned 104 on September 8. “She was a ferocious angel. When i perform you can hear her from time to time. Sarcasm was her sword....
