PlayStation's fancy new controller will cost $200, releases in January
The ultra-customizable DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch early next year.
Google Gaming Chromebooks Flex GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Tech
Priced from $399, this new breed of Chromebook offers; 120 Hz+ screen refresh rates, RGB keyboards, fast networking, and apps for GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna.
DualSense Edge controller: Sony announces outlandish pricing and release date for premium PlayStation 5 wireless controller
Sony has provided more details about the DualSense Edge, a wireless controller that it previewed in August. While Sony will open pre-orders on October 25, the company will not start shipping units until January 26, 2023. Additionally, Sony stresses that the DualSense Edge will only be available while stocks last, implying a limited run of sorts.
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phones are tipped to launch in early 2023. Join us for a look at all the latest rumours, leaks and news.
iPad Pro refresh with M2 silicon expected any day now
In brief: Apple is reportedly just days away from launching a refreshed version of the iPad Pro featuring an upgraded processor. The upgraded models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be offered with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays like the current versions. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, they'll be powered by the same Apple M2 processor that is already shipping in the MacBook Air.
Sony Deletes Bloodborne Tweet That Caused Fans To Believe An Announcement Was Coming
Sony deleted a tweet about Bloodborne today in what seems like a mix-up and not necessarily a tease for a sequel, remaster, PC release, or anything else related to the franchise. Earlier today, the official Sony Twitter account posted a tweet asking the account's 5.5 million followers to try to...
Samsung Launches New 200MP Camera, But Galaxy S23 Ultra May Not Get It
Samsung has launched a new 200MP smartphone camera. Called the ISOCELL HPX, this is the company’s third 200MP image sensor, following the ISOCELL HP1 in September last year and the ISOCELL HP3 in June this year. The new camera may not come on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, though. More on that later.
You can now mute your Xbox’s startup sound and control volume through the console
Microsoft has released software updates for the Xbox Series S and X and the Xbox app for iOS and Android that bring some quality-of-life improvements and small tweaks that you may notice the next time you go to play a game. If you have your console output audio via HDMI,...
Pixel 7: Where to Buy the ‘Most Powerful Google Phone Yet’
There’s a new kid on the block. Google Pixel 7, the latest phone from the Google Pixel lineup, was introduced during the Made by Google event earlier this month and released on Oct. 13. Pixel 7 is larger and faster than its predecessor. As the “most powerful Google phone yet,” Pixel 7 retails for $599 ($899 for Pixel 7 Pro) and features Google Tensor G2, an enhanced processor, custom-built with Google AI. The phone is equipped with a 6.3-inch QHD display screen, a pro-triple rear camera system and a refined design encased in a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame (available in...
Samsung Quietly Launches Galaxy A04e With Modest Specs
Samsung has quietly launched a new budget smartphone, the Galaxy A04e. The handset follows the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04s launched in August. The three models have a lot in common but also differ in several ways. The new device appears to be the lowest-specced of the trio, while the Galaxy A04s is the highest-specced.
Apple just killed the Apple TV HD
The arrival of new Apple TV 4K 2022 models means the Apple TV HD is no more. But that's not necessarily a bad thing if you want a less expensive Apple TV.
Analogue announces final pre-order dates for Super Nt and Mega Sg retro games consoles
Analogue, the company behind the popular Pocket retro gaming handheld, has announced a new and final run for the Super Nt and Mega Sg. As their names suggest, the Super Nt and Mega Sg are designed to play SNES and SEGA Mega Drive games, respectively. Unsurprisingly, the pair mirror the designs of the original consoles and are compatible with complimenting controllers.
6amGame launches its Oculus 16 FT USB 3.0VR charging cable with 5Gbps transfer speed on Kickstarter
Premier game hardware manufacturer, 6amGame has launched its Oculus 16 FT USB 3.0VR charging cable with 5Gbps transfer speed on Kickstarter. The Oculus Rift is an easy-to-use, virtual reality option with an exciting lineup of games, offering a diverse mix of gameplay experiences that make the case for VR being more than a mere fad. With the addition of its Oculus Touch controllers, the line between reality and video games has only grown blurrier, and more and more “traditional” developers have shipped games for the platform.
Massive Block Of Activision Blizzard Shares Sold Before Microsoft Deal
A massive block of Activision Blizzard shares was recently sold off in a move that some are taking as a signal that the proposed sale to Microsoft might not happen due to regulatory concerns. discovered (via Ethan Gach) that a block of 3.7 million shares sold recently at a price...
Gotham Knights Preorders Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
Gotham Knights releases tomorrow, October 21. If you've been looking forward to the DC action game and haven't ordered a copy yet, you can preorder Gotham Knights at a discount over at Green Man Gaming. This deal is only available for PC, but it applies to both the standard and deluxe editions. You'll get a Steam key that can then be redeemed, which means there's no reason to purchase Gotham Knights directly from Steam at launch.
New Samsung Galaxy phone suddenly sounds like the smart Android buy
Rumored specs for the incoming Samsung Galaxy M54 have broken cover
Galaxy S22 & Flip 3 Get New Android 13 Beta Updates Before Stable Release
Samsung is gearing up to release the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S22 series later this month. There are hints that the update may come early next week. Meanwhile, the company has rolled out a new One UI 5.0 beta to the Galaxy S22 phones. This is the fifth beta build, and likely the last before the stable rollout.
Samsung Galaxy's Bixby Feature Arrives With New One UI 5 Updates
Samsung is enhancing users' mobile experience by introducing new features, including the Bixby Text Call virtual assistant with their One UI 5 update. According to CNET, Samsung is following the steps of the Google Pixel playbook by integrating the ability to answer phone calls by texting, using the Bixby assistant.
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Soon, New Macs Coming Later This Year: Report
With the M2 chip, the new iPad will be 20% faster than the M1. The new entry-level iPad will be powered by the A14 chip, the same as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. Apple Inc AAPL will soon launch the all-new M2 iPad Pro with 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Codenamed J617 and J620, it will have the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air,
