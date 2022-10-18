Read full article on original website
Johnny Gargano Says He Doesn't Want To Be Stuck On A Deserted Island With Brock Lesnar
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano recently took part in a Q&A on WWE’s TikTok account, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how Dexter Lumis is the loudest WWE Superstar. Johnny Gargano said:. “That’s tough. I think I’m gonna say Dexter Lumis. That guy — yeah,...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defend his WWE United States Championship against Matt Riddle. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches as well as the segments that took place during last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
Court Bauer Talks About Rey Fenix Shooting During MLW Match
Court Bauer recently appeared as a guest on The Masked Man Show for an in-depth interview promoting his upcoming MLW Fightland event. During the discussion, the MLW CEO reflected on Rey Fenix shooting during a match in Major League Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights. On if he’s...
WWE Announces A Huge Appearance For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE previously announced that tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will see the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) put their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, WWE RAW Star Omos make an appearance to call out Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan take on Sonya Deville in a Women's Division Singles Match and Logan Paul make his return.
Nick Gage Set For GCW Championship Defense Against Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion
Days after capturing the Game Changer Wrestling World Championship from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club, GCW Champion Nick Gage will have to shift his focus towards a new challenger. According to a tweet from the official Twitter account of Game Changer Wrestling, former WWE Monday...
Baron Black On If He Is Open To Working For The WWE Or NJPW
AEW talent Baron Black spoke with PWMania.com on a variety of topics such as if he is open to working for the WWE or NJPW down the line. “Yeah, I mean, why not? New Japan is a legendary company, who wouldn’t want to wrestle for New Japan. You’ve seen a lot of people, even from AEW, work New Japan. You know what I’m saying? So, as far as WWE, I think we all have grown up with WWE, we know about that place and if they had any interest, of course, I would be a fool not to engage in that. I mean, it’s obviously something I grew up on the Attitude Era in WCW and WWE. So yeah, of course. But I will say this, I would definitely listen, that’s for sure. I would definitely answer the phone. Oh, definitely. Definitely something that I would definitely like to do. But I have unfinished business at All Elite Wrestling. I can’t stop with just one win you know what I’m saying?”
Kurt Angle Talks WWE Veterans Beating The Crap Out Of Daniel Puder
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on “TheBubbaArmy” YouTube show to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE Tough Enough winner Daniel Puder started getting really arrogant and how it would lead to four WWE veterans beating the crap out of him and throwing him over the top rope at the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Bret Hart Says His Match At The 1992 WWE SummerSlam Event Was Probably The Only Match Worth Watching
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently took part in a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, where he talked about a number of topics such as the 1992 WWE SummerSlam Event and how his match with fellow WWE Hall of Famer and his brother-in-law British Bulldog for the WWE Intercontinental Title is probably the only match worth watching on the card.
Ultimo Dragon Says It Was An Honor To Work Under Vince McMahon
Pro wrestling legend and top DRAGON GATE Star Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics such as the springboard moonsault being named after him. Ultimo Dragon said:. “I remember when it was named the Asai Moonsault when I was in WCW. I am very honored...
CM Punk "Doubtful" to Return to AEW; Negotiations Underway Regarding Contract Buyout
– The first domino fell earlier this week in the ongoing investigation of the AEW post-All Out brawl when it was reported that Ace Steel was not surprisingly let go in his role in the fight where he threw a chair at Nick Jackson’s face and bit Kenny Omega. That immediately brought up questions about CM Punk’s future with AEW and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that it looks “doubtful” that Punk will be back.
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Fighting Fan In Ireland, Vince McMahon's Reaction & More
Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston for an interview. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about a wld story about fighting a fan in Ireland who was harassing Randy Orton, what Vince McMahon told him about the incident when he returned to the states and more. Featured...
Bret Hart Recalls Working With Dusty Rhodes In WCW
Bret Hart recently took part in a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore, during which he spoke about all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Hitman" talked about working alongside the late Dusty Rhodes during his stint in WCW. Featured below are some of the highlights. On working with...
All-Atlantic Title Match Announced For AEW Rampage
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week's AEW Rampage. On Thursday, it was announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Preston Vance and RUSH in a three-way match on Friday's episode of the weekly one-hour TNT show. Check out the...
Roman Reigns Responds To Logan Paul Training With Shawn Michaels Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
What does Roman Reigns think of Logan Paul's preparations heading into their title showdown at WWE Crown Jewel?. "The Tribal Chief" took to social media on Thursday and reacted to photos of Paul training with WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels ahead of their highly-anticipated match at the November 5 special event in Saudi Arabia.
Tasha Steelz Comments On The Forbidden Door, Possibly Joining The Baddies In AEW
Tasha Steelz recently appeared as a guest on the Bob Culture podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former Fire 'N' Flava tag-team member spoke about possibly joining her partner Kiera Hogan in The Baddies in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On potentially...
AEW News: Ace Steel Reportedly Released After His Role in All Out Backstage Brawl
-- With the investigation into the post-All Out brawl still ongoing, it appears the first casualty has been revealed. Ace Steel, who played a significant role in the brawl, has reportedly been released according to a report by Dave Meltzer of f4wonline.com. Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio and claimed that Steel was released yesterday and that it was the first bit of news out of the investigation that has seen suspensions to CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
Raw Superstar Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of Smackdown
WWE Smackdown (10/21) * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi.
WWE News: Elias' Return, USA Network Happy With Raw, Zelina Vega
– Elias returned on WWE Raw this past Monday after the Ezekiel character was phased out several weeks ago. The Observer Newsletter reports that after he stepped into leading WWE’s creative team, dropping Ezekiel was one of Triple H’s first moves, however, Elias’ return had to be delayed until he had time to grow back his beard and hair.
Konnan Recalls Heated Exchange With Current WWE Superstar
On the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100, Konnan addressed rumors of heat with current Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus. “I remember specifically what happened. We were in Nashville and WWE happened to be in Nashville that day. Jeff had this big party at some fu**ing private bar, which is very sweet, and he invited all his WWE friends. I remember Braun Strowman, and OC, and Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus was there. Sheamus was talking to Rey. Rey goes, ‘Do you know my boy Konnan?’ He turned around and said, ‘Oh, yea, he’s always burying me. What do you have against me?’ I go, ‘Well, I don’t even know you. It’s nothing personal. It’s your work rate. I don’t like your matches. Don’t take it personal. That’s just my opinion. What do you care what I think?’ He just turned around and ignored me, and then later on in the night, he did come up to me and he goes, ‘Hey man. I’m sorry if I got out of line and sh*t.’ I said, ‘It’s all good’, but he did ask me about it. But bro, I mean that Sheamus and this Sheamus are two different people. This guy right now is super, super, super over and the people love him.”
Konnan Talks Santana & Ortiz Split, Shares His Thoughts On Legado del Fantasma
During the latest recording of Keepin’ It 100, Konnan gave his thoughts on the split between All Elite Wrestling's own Proud & Powerful (Santana and Ortiz). Konnan also shared his thoughts on WWE stable Legado del Fantasma, and more. Check out the comments from Konnan below. On Legado del...
