FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
North Providence man waiting for trial faces new drug, gun charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence man waiting for a trial is now facing new drug and gun charges. Keurys Pena, 33, is being held in custody after allegedly dealing fentanyl powder and pills, as well as being illegally in possession of a gun. On Tuesday, Federal Bureau...
Turnto10.com
Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest city man on multiple drug and gun charges
A Fall River man was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, Detectives assigned to the Vice Intelligence and Gang Unit assisted by the Major Crimes Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Ash Street in Fall River. Prior...
ABC6.com
2 people wanted for using counterfeit money at East Providence store
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are searching for two people accused of using counterfeit money at a store in East Providence last month. East Providence police said a man and woman entered the Walgreens on Warren Avenue on Sept. 29. The man and woman allegedly used counterfeit $20...
ABC6.com
Warwick man uses Apple AirTags to retrieve stolen catalytic converters
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After multiple catalytic converter thefts from Walser Mobile Refrigeration LLC., owner Daniel Walser tracked down the suspect at a nearby gas station last month. On Sept. 21, Walser found William Hazard after police said he stole two catalytic converters from the business. Walser was able...
whdh.com
Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
Two men charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl in Springfield after 20,000 bags seized
Two men were arrested in Springfield on Sunday after an alleged drug transaction of heroin/fentanyl.
Worcester Police Find 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Apartment After Firefighters Kick In Door: Cops
Police arrested a Worcester man after firefighters kicked in his door while clearing a building earlier this week and found 20 pounds of fentanyl and an unregistered firearm, authorities said. Joseph Boucher faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammo, possession of a firearm in...
iheart.com
Fake Money Used To Pay For Hundreds Of Dollars In Gift Cards
The East Providence Police Department is hoping someone will recognize two suspects in a counterfeit cash case. Police releasing security camera video of the suspects wanted in connection with the case. Police say a man and a woman allegedly used fake twenty-dollar bills to purchase prepaid debit cards at the...
Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday. WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday. There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
Grafton police warn residents their credit card info may have been stolen by ‘skimming’ device
Grafton police are warning residents that their credit card information may have been stolen after police found a “skimming” device on a local store’s card processor. According to a statement by the police department, the skimming device was placed over the credit card processor at a Koopman Lumber store. Skimming devices are designed to fit over the existing pay pad and force customers to swipe their card, where criminals can then copy and steal the card’s information.
Turnto10.com
Police: 3 in custody after pursuit of stolen car ends in crash in Lincoln
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said three people were in custody after police chased an alleged stolen car across two states before the car crashed in Lincoln on Tuesday night. Police said a stolen vehicle was picked up on the Flock cameras on Tuesday. Officers spotted the car on Clinton Street and pursued it into Massachusetts, but the pursuit eventually broke off.
WCVB
Police officer in Massachusetts stabbed while performing wellness check
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster police officer will be off the job for several weeks after he was stabbed while responding to a wellness check in the Massachusetts city, according to the police chief. Chief Aaron Kennedy said the attack happened at about 10:50 a.m. Monday at 124 Water...
GoLocalProv
Armed Robbery Reported at Providence Gas Station
Providence police are investigating a report of a robbery at a gas station. According to witnesses, the suspect threatened the cashier with a knife. At 9:30 Monday night, police responded to a report of a robbery at the Shell gas station at 598 Branch Avenue. According to store employees, a...
Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston
BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
Healthcare aid allegedly steals from resident
State Police arrested Deborah J. Miller, 42 of Bethlehem on October 17. Police report Miller was arrested after an investigation into theft at a senior living facility.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester
At about 8:15 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Gary Whynter, 30, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following their response to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 157 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed and stopped a male matching the given description at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number from the suspect’s waistband area. As the suspect was being secured, officers also recovered a loaded magazine from inside his left front pants pocket.
ABC6.com
Dighton police search for missing autistic boy
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police are searching for a missing teenage boy who they say is autistic. According to police, the 14-year-old was last seen at 9 a.m. in the area of Summer Street. The boy is described as blonde with blue eyes, wearing a gray and teal...
