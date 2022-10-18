DeJear definitely read as more focused and able to express her thoughts clearly without losing her temper to getting defensive. We've already seen how many people Kim can kill when she throws a MAGA tantrum, and don't need more of that.It would be nice to have an adult like DeJear in charge of Iowa.
Reynolds ranked as the Number One Best Governor in the entire USA. Iowa rated in top 3 " most liveable states. No question. Kim Reynolds
if Kim sincerely believed in iowa and that Iowans would make the "right decision", she probably would have my vote. But she is selfish. she doesn't work for iowa, she wants iowa to work for her. A governor is supposed to represent the people of the state. When 80%+ of Iowans want some kind of cannabis reform, it is considered "the majority". But Kim refuses to budge on cannabis because of personal reasons. That does not represent the people of Iowa.I know people will flame me because cannabis is such a weak reason, but she is like this with a lot of Iowas concerns.
