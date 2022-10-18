AEW talent Baron Black spoke with PWMania.com on a variety of topics such as if he is open to working for the WWE or NJPW down the line. “Yeah, I mean, why not? New Japan is a legendary company, who wouldn’t want to wrestle for New Japan. You’ve seen a lot of people, even from AEW, work New Japan. You know what I’m saying? So, as far as WWE, I think we all have grown up with WWE, we know about that place and if they had any interest, of course, I would be a fool not to engage in that. I mean, it’s obviously something I grew up on the Attitude Era in WCW and WWE. So yeah, of course. But I will say this, I would definitely listen, that’s for sure. I would definitely answer the phone. Oh, definitely. Definitely something that I would definitely like to do. But I have unfinished business at All Elite Wrestling. I can’t stop with just one win you know what I’m saying?”

