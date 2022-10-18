Read full article on original website
Related
35 Products To Try If Fall Is Your Favorite Season Of The Year
Fall is one of the most delightful seasons and there are many ways to enjoy its beauty. From stealing some inspiring hues from nature and bringing the dazzling, autumnal colours to your living room and to your wardrobe, to decorating your garden with wreaths and chestnut fairy lights, in this article you'll find 35 ideas on how to soak up all the joys that this season has to offer.
Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse
"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Why Is the Most American Fruit So Hard to Buy?
By the time I arrived at Brooklyn’s Park Slope farmers’ market in search of a pawpaw one morning last week, it was already too late: The weird green fruit had sold out within an hour. “You have to get here early,” Jeff Rowe of Orchard Hill Organics, the market’s lone pawpaw vendor, told me. The day before, I had struck out in Manhattan’s expansive Union Square Greenmarket, where a seller told me pawpaws were extremely rare. The most upscale grocery stores—the kind that sell black garlic and cotton-candy grapes—also had none to offer.
Creepy Looking Hickory Horned Devil Popping up in the South
They look like something you would see in a science fiction horror movie but the creepy crawly things are turning up in trees and backyards throughout much of the South including some parts of eastern Texas. They are called the Hickory Horned Devil, they are the largest caterpillar in the...
NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
I’m a gardening expert – three steps to get rid of spider mites destroying your houseplants
IF you've been neglecting your houseplants and have noticed tiny webs all of them, then you probably have spider mites. Luckily, a gardening expert has revealed how to banish them and stop them from destroying your plants. Andrew Gaumond, horticulturist and editorial director at Petal Republic shared what spider mites...
3 gardening experts on how to plant daffodil bulbs for best success in spring
Know how and when to plant daffodil bulbs to ensure yours survive winter, and squirrels, to give you stunning spring color.
How to make a DIY hummingbird feeder using a glass jelly jar
This charming DIY hummingbird feeder is perfect for backyards and apartment balconies alike! Complete with homemade nectar, you can have this project done in under an hour.
Eater
On This Sherwood Farm, Diwali Is a Celebration of Local Bounty
When Narendra Varma, the executive director of Our Table Cooperative, was growing up in Northern India, Diwali — also known as the festival of lights, celebrated throughout India and among the Indian diaspora in other parts of the world — was easily the year’s biggest celebration. Houses and buildings were lit with oil lamps and candles, shining off the white plaster walls newly washed and patched for the holiday. Friends and family would send boxes of nuts, dried fruit, and candies throughout the five-day period, including sweets made with khoya, evaporated milk solids Varma compares to a nutty ricotta. The family would feast, fireworks would crackle, and the adults would stay up to gamble while the kids went to bed.
How to Properly Store Grapes So They Last
Can we get a quick round of applause for the hard-working all-star of the berry family, grapes? (Yes, grapes are berries.) Whether they’re serving as an essential part of your holiday snack board, juicing up a classic Waldorf Salad, or quenching your craving for dessert in the form of refreshing frozen grapes — the humble, antioxidant-filled berry deserves its due amongst fruits. But despite their versatile uses, one challenge has befallen many a home cook — how to properly store grapes so that they stay crisp and juicy rather than turn soft and prematurely shriveled (we’re not always trying to make wine, after all!).
An Expert Explains What To Plant In Fall For A Colorful Spring Garden – Exclusive
Fall often heralds the end of the traditional summer growing season, but that doesn't mean it's the wrong time to do some planting to prepare for spring.
Elevate Your Evergreen’s Look This Year With These Easy Steps on How to Flock a Christmas Tree
We all have that one friend. That friend that has their Christmas tree up the day after Thanksgiving, or dare I even say, Halloween. It’s cute, it’s pristine. But is it flocked?. Being jumpy on the holiday season, they are likely to miss out on the chance to...
Here’s Why You Should Put a Blue Pumpkin on Your Porch This Halloween
Q: Last year, I noticed blue pumpkins in my neighborhood around Halloween. What does a blue pumpkin mean?. A: Traditionally, Halloween decorations—especially carved pumpkins—are predominantly orange. But in recent years, people around the country have started using blue pumpkins as a way to raise awareness of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) during Halloween.
How To Turn Clear Glass Vases Into Any Color You Want, According to TikTok
Colored glass vases can really hit an aesthetic home — be it mustard and olive shades for a vintage ‘70s vibe, or teals and blues for a beachy theme. And colored glass can really come in clutch when you’re designing an event like a wedding. So when one TikTok user decided she wanted colored glass vases as the stars of her wedding centerpieces, she took things into her own hands and created her own “stained glass” glassware to put on display.
100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the Mr. Christmas smart tree is the best Christmas tree of 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Whether as a gift to yourself or a pre-holiday present to a loved one, the Mr. Christmas Alexa-compatible Christmas tree...
FOX43.com
No, bleaching your pumpkin is not dangerous for wildlife
WASHINGTON — It’s the season for tricks, treats, dressing up and sharing spooky stories--and fact-checking a few of those stories we see online, too, like a post about keeping those pumpkins popping throughout the fall. THE QUESTION:. Does bleach preserve a pumpkin, and is it dangerous for critters?
Comments / 0