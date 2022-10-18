Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently took to his Refin’ It Up podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how happy he is for The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis) for the opportunity they are getting in AEW because they're wonderful people, but what pisses him off and infuriates him is they still have appearances on IMPACT Wrestling TV that the company previously taped, though have not yet aired.

