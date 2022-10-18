Read full article on original website
rajah.com
WWE Announces A Huge Appearance For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE previously announced that tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will see the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) put their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, WWE RAW Star Omos make an appearance to call out Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan take on Sonya Deville in a Women's Division Singles Match and Logan Paul make his return.
rajah.com
Huge Main Event Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV
The main event of last night's episode of AEW Dynamite saw AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defend his AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page. Immediately following the matchup, MJF made his way out and teased cashing-in his chip on Jon Moxley, but MJF instead decided that he wanted to face the AEW World Champion at his best.
rajah.com
All-Atlantic Title Match Announced For AEW Rampage
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week's AEW Rampage. On Thursday, it was announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Preston Vance and RUSH in a three-way match on Friday's episode of the weekly one-hour TNT show. Check out the...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Four Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will feature four huge matches. It was announced that Bryan Danielson will take on Sammy Guevara in Singles action, Riho will battle Jamie Hayer in Women's Division Singles action, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia will battle Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a Tag Team Match and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will face Swerve In Our Glory's Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and the winner will become the brand-new #1 contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Titles.
rajah.com
Raw Superstar Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of Smackdown
WWE Smackdown (10/21) * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi.
rajah.com
WWE News: Tony Khan Wanted 'AEW' Mentioned in Exchange for Billy Gunn DX Reunion Appearance
– WWE recently celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X by having a reunion of sorts on Monday Night Raw. Apart from the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, only Billy Gunn was missing as he is currently employed by AEW. On his podcast, Brian “Road Dogg” James noted that everyone was under the impression that Gunn would be there and it was only revealed shortly before the episode that it wasn’t going to happen.
rajah.com
Tuesday Night Ratings: AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Battle it Out Head-to-Head
-- Yesterday's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT shows went head-to-head for the first time in well over a year, precipitated by Dynamite's move to Tuesday due to the MLB playoffs. In a fairly close battle, Dynamite came out on top in total audience, averaging 752,000 to NXT's 676,000 viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, Dynamite finished in 8th spot with a 0.26 rating while NXT wasn't too far behind in 12th spot with a 0.18 rating. There was heavy sports competition on the night with the aforementioned baseball playoffs as well as opening night of the 2022/2023 NBA season.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The tapings took place before last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Claudio Castagnoli taking on QT Marshall in the show's main event. Below are the...
rajah.com
Hangman Adam Page Suffers Concussion During AEW Dynamite Match Against Jon Moxley
-- Hangman Adam Page suffered a potentially serious injury last night on AEW Dynamite. After being on the receiving end of a Lariat clothesline by Jon Moxley, Page landed awkwardly on his face. The referee immediately checked on Page, then had ringside physician Dr. Michael Samson enter to assess Page. Samson stopped the match and Page ended up being stretchered out and taken to a nearby medical facility where he was diagnosed with a concussion. AEW released the following statement:
rajah.com
Court Bauer Talks About Rey Fenix Shooting During MLW Match
Court Bauer recently appeared as a guest on The Masked Man Show for an in-depth interview promoting his upcoming MLW Fightland event. During the discussion, the MLW CEO reflected on Rey Fenix shooting during a match in Major League Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights. On if he’s...
rajah.com
AEW News: Ace Steel Reportedly Released After His Role in All Out Backstage Brawl
-- With the investigation into the post-All Out brawl still ongoing, it appears the first casualty has been revealed. Ace Steel, who played a significant role in the brawl, has reportedly been released according to a report by Dave Meltzer of f4wonline.com. Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio and claimed that Steel was released yesterday and that it was the first bit of news out of the investigation that has seen suspensions to CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defend his WWE United States Championship against Matt Riddle. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches as well as the segments that took place during last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
AEW News: Mark Sterling Sends A Warning To The Acclaimed, MJF Takes Shot At Actor On Twitter
-- Is Mark Sterling ready to drop bars on The Acclaimed?. Earlier today, Smart Mark Sterling issued a warning to the current All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, actor and comedian Ken Jeong tweeted out Maxwell Jacob Friedman's name while Tuesday's AEW Dynamite aired on the TBS network, and MJF responded with a tweet of his own:
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Talks About AEW Signing Renee Paquette, Sting & More
Arn Anderson recently sounded off on Renee Paquette joining All Elite Wrestling on the latest installment of his "ARN" podcast. Additionally, "The Enforcer" gave his thoughts on a fellow wrestling legend that he has worked with in multiple promotions over the years -- "The Icon" Sting. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Brian Hebner Talks AEW Having The Kingdom Debut Prior To Their Final IMPACT TV Appearance
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently took to his Refin’ It Up podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how happy he is for The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis) for the opportunity they are getting in AEW because they're wonderful people, but what pisses him off and infuriates him is they still have appearances on IMPACT Wrestling TV that the company previously taped, though have not yet aired.
rajah.com
DDP Talks The Possibility Of Competing In One More Match
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page spoke on the Battleground podcast on a number of topics such as the possibility of competing in one more match. “I really want to do them when I’m 70, you know, just to be able to prove what I can still do.”
rajah.com
AEW Dark Recap (10/18): Toronto, Ontario, Canada
AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Today's special episode of AEW Dark, which took place from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, saw Dante Martin take on The Factory's QT Marshall in the main event.
rajah.com
Tasha Steelz Comments On The Forbidden Door, Possibly Joining The Baddies In AEW
Tasha Steelz recently appeared as a guest on the Bob Culture podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former Fire 'N' Flava tag-team member spoke about possibly joining her partner Kiera Hogan in The Baddies in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On potentially...
rajah.com
Date And Location For ROH's 2022 Final Battle PPV Revealed
AEW recently announced that the 2022 ROH Final Battle PPV Event will take place on Saturday, December 10th from inside the DFW Metroplex in Arlington Texas. The 2022 ROH Final Battle PPV is the third PPV Event under the ownership of Tony Khan, with the first being Supercard Of Honor back in April and the second being Death Before Dishonor back in July.
