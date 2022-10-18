-- WWE's flagship program - Monday Night Raw - debuted in January of 1993 and has gone on to hold the distinction of being the longest-running weekly episodic program in television history without any reruns. Next year, Raw celebrates 30 years of television and according to the WrestleVotes account, the company has "plans in motion" to commemorate the occasion by having an anniversary show in January. The report adds that before the change in leadership earlier this year, there were plans to host the show from The Manhattan Center in New York City, which is where Raw was held weekly for almost all of 1993 and it was also one of two venues when WWE celebrated Raw's 25th anniversary show. However, it's unclear whether those plans are still being considered with all the changes this summer.

