WWE Announces A Huge Appearance For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE previously announced that tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will see the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) put their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, WWE RAW Star Omos make an appearance to call out Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan take on Sonya Deville in a Women's Division Singles Match and Logan Paul make his return.
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The tapings took place before last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Claudio Castagnoli taking on QT Marshall in the show's main event. Below are the...
WWE News: Tony Khan Wanted 'AEW' Mentioned in Exchange for Billy Gunn DX Reunion Appearance
– WWE recently celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X by having a reunion of sorts on Monday Night Raw. Apart from the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, only Billy Gunn was missing as he is currently employed by AEW. On his podcast, Brian “Road Dogg” James noted that everyone was under the impression that Gunn would be there and it was only revealed shortly before the episode that it wasn’t going to happen.
WWE News: Elias' Return, USA Network Happy With Raw, Zelina Vega
– Elias returned on WWE Raw this past Monday after the Ezekiel character was phased out several weeks ago. The Observer Newsletter reports that after he stepped into leading WWE’s creative team, dropping Ezekiel was one of Triple H’s first moves, however, Elias’ return had to be delayed until he had time to grow back his beard and hair.
Tuesday Night Ratings: AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Battle it Out Head-to-Head
-- Yesterday's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT shows went head-to-head for the first time in well over a year, precipitated by Dynamite's move to Tuesday due to the MLB playoffs. In a fairly close battle, Dynamite came out on top in total audience, averaging 752,000 to NXT's 676,000 viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, Dynamite finished in 8th spot with a 0.26 rating while NXT wasn't too far behind in 12th spot with a 0.18 rating. There was heavy sports competition on the night with the aforementioned baseball playoffs as well as opening night of the 2022/2023 NBA season.
Huge Main Event Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV
The main event of last night's episode of AEW Dynamite saw AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defend his AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page. Immediately following the matchup, MJF made his way out and teased cashing-in his chip on Jon Moxley, but MJF instead decided that he wanted to face the AEW World Champion at his best.
AEW Announces Four Matches For This Friday's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's AEW Dynamite, the four matches that will be taking place on this Friday's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Preston “10” Vance will face RUSH in Singles action, Penelope Ford will face Willow Nightingale in Women's Division Singles action and current FTW Champion HOOK will defend his FTW Championship against Ari Daivari.
WWE Reportedly Planning to Celebrate 30 Years of Monday Night Raw This January
-- WWE's flagship program - Monday Night Raw - debuted in January of 1993 and has gone on to hold the distinction of being the longest-running weekly episodic program in television history without any reruns. Next year, Raw celebrates 30 years of television and according to the WrestleVotes account, the company has "plans in motion" to commemorate the occasion by having an anniversary show in January. The report adds that before the change in leadership earlier this year, there were plans to host the show from The Manhattan Center in New York City, which is where Raw was held weekly for almost all of 1993 and it was also one of two venues when WWE celebrated Raw's 25th anniversary show. However, it's unclear whether those plans are still being considered with all the changes this summer.
Brian Hebner Talks AEW Having The Kingdom Debut Prior To Their Final IMPACT TV Appearance
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently took to his Refin’ It Up podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how happy he is for The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis) for the opportunity they are getting in AEW because they're wonderful people, but what pisses him off and infuriates him is they still have appearances on IMPACT Wrestling TV that the company previously taped, though have not yet aired.
Updated Betting Odds Released For The WWE NXT North American Title Match At Halloween Havoc
WWE will hold their WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event this Saturday, October 22nd inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the show will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, 6 matches have been made...
Date And Location For ROH's 2022 Final Battle PPV Revealed
AEW recently announced that the 2022 ROH Final Battle PPV Event will take place on Saturday, December 10th from inside the DFW Metroplex in Arlington Texas. The 2022 ROH Final Battle PPV is the third PPV Event under the ownership of Tony Khan, with the first being Supercard Of Honor back in April and the second being Death Before Dishonor back in July.
All-Atlantic Title Match Announced For AEW Rampage
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week's AEW Rampage. On Thursday, it was announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Preston Vance and RUSH in a three-way match on Friday's episode of the weekly one-hour TNT show. Check out the...
Fred Rosser Talks Being Compared To WWE Legend John Cena
NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser appeared on the Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling podcast to talk about topics such as being compared to WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena. Fred Rosser said:. “I don’t remember the exact person, but however it came about, Michael Tarver from the...
Booker T Says He Is Glad To See Former IMPACT Stars Back In The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as Triple H bringing back guys like Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to the WWE and how glad he is that they are in the WWE.
Nick Gage Set For GCW Championship Defense Against Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion
Days after capturing the Game Changer Wrestling World Championship from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club, GCW Champion Nick Gage will have to shift his focus towards a new challenger. According to a tweet from the official Twitter account of Game Changer Wrestling, former WWE Monday...
Carmelo Hayes Reveals The Advice WWE HOFer Shawn Michaels Gave Him
Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how he was able to face a number of top Superstars early on in his NXT career as well as how it is one of the things he doesn’t take for granted.
Spoilers From NJPW's Recent STRONG: New Japan Showdown 2022 Tapings In Los Angeles
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently held their STRONG: New Japan Showdown 2022 tapings, which took place from inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The tapings featured Jay White going up against Fred Rosser in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy of...
CM Punk "Doubtful" to Return to AEW; Negotiations Underway Regarding Contract Buyout
– The first domino fell earlier this week in the ongoing investigation of the AEW post-All Out brawl when it was reported that Ace Steel was not surprisingly let go in his role in the fight where he threw a chair at Nick Jackson’s face and bit Kenny Omega. That immediately brought up questions about CM Punk’s future with AEW and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that it looks “doubtful” that Punk will be back.
William Regal Says There Will Never Be A Best Wrestler In The World
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal spoke with Metro UK on a number of topics such as how some of his friends have gone to the grave putting too much pressure on themselves to be somebody they can never be and that is the best wrestler in the world.
Caprice Coleman Talks About Not Being Booked For ROH Supercard Of Honor
Caprice Coleman recently appeared as a guest on Da Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the ROH commentator spoke about not being booked for the ROH Supercard of Honor event. Featured below are some of the highlights. On why he was not booked...
