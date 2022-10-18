Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporters leave union over striking disputes
A substantial minority of reporters have left the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s union so they can continue working after the news guild launched a strike this afternoon, sources tell Pittsburgh City Paper. Some of those who have left say they were rushed into taking a vote, which, they add, came with...
pghcitypaper.com
PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"
Journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette officially went on strike at noon today, with striking members demonstrating outside of the newspaper's North Side offices. "We are going to be starting a strike publication," Alex McCann, secretary of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, tells Pittsburgh City Paper. "We are in the process of building that up. And so the journalism of the people who are out on strike will be available to members of the community very, very soon."
pghcitypaper.com
After Hours: Pittsburgh NORML's Patrick Nightingale on cannabis laws and legalization
After Hours host Natalie Bencivenga interviews Patrick Nightingale, executive director of marijuana advocacy group Pittsburgh NORM. Tune in as Natalie and Patrick discuss all things related to cannabis legislation, legalization, and the intersection of race as it pertains to our criminal justice system.
pghcitypaper.com
Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news
Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop x Voodoo Brewing Co. 956 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. linktr.ee/sweetalchemyllc. Craving some treats with a side of booze? Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop announced a new vegan food and art pop-up on its Instagram page called Sweet Horror, featuring a collaboration pairing three baked goods with a flight of three Voodoo Brewing Co. beers. On Sun., Oct. 23, try the Wynona's Big Brown Ale with an orange marmalade pop-tart, a White Magick of the Sun with a lady lock cookie, and a Pumpkin Cider with a pumpkin roll. The flights will be limited and are available for $15.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 20-26
Presented by BOOM Concepts, Black on Black Love at 820 Gallery explores the ways love manifests within the Black community, and, as the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website puts it, how it is “shared, extended, created, embraced, honored, interpreted, and protected.” The exhibition will showcase Black artists across all fields, including photography, painting, sculpture, and more. Check out photographer Dominick McDuffie’s series Here to Bloom, pottery from Marce Nixon-Washington, and other works. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through January 2023. 820 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org.
pghcitypaper.com
County seeking developer to run private children's detention center on former Shuman site
Allegheny County is looking for a developer to buy the site of the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center and has indicated it will give strong preference to applicants interested in opening a private, regional juvenile detention center. During public hearing held last night on the county’s proposed budget, various county...
pghcitypaper.com
Steel City Roller Derby goes full Guy Fieri for first major competition in years
Old Bae. Strawberry Jammer. Cosmic Frownie. These are just some of the food-based names adopted by Steel City Roller Derby skaters for the Flavortahn Throwdahn, a competition dedicated to flamboyant celebrity chef, Guy Fieri. Taking place Sat., Oct. 22 at the Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena in Cheswick, Pa., Flavortahn Throwdahn...
pghcitypaper.com
Black-led community spotlight: Mother-and-daughter team heal through experience
There is something inspiring about a family who has built something together, especially if that something is meant to help strengthen and heal an entire community. When you add in the fact that the mother-and-daughter team behind local nonprofit Vision Towards Peace had plenty of their own healing to achieve, you get a story of true resilience.
Comments / 0