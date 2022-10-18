ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporters leave union over striking disputes

A substantial minority of reporters have left the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s union so they can continue working after the news guild launched a strike this afternoon, sources tell Pittsburgh City Paper. Some of those who have left say they were rushed into taking a vote, which, they add, came with...
PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"

Journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette officially went on strike at noon today, with striking members demonstrating outside of the newspaper's North Side offices. "We are going to be starting a strike publication," Alex McCann, secretary of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, tells Pittsburgh City Paper. "We are in the process of building that up. And so the journalism of the people who are out on strike will be available to members of the community very, very soon."
Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news

Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop x Voodoo Brewing Co. 956 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. linktr.ee/sweetalchemyllc. Craving some treats with a side of booze? Sweet Alchemy Bakeshop announced a new vegan food and art pop-up on its Instagram page called Sweet Horror, featuring a collaboration pairing three baked goods with a flight of three Voodoo Brewing Co. beers. On Sun., Oct. 23, try the Wynona's Big Brown Ale with an orange marmalade pop-tart, a White Magick of the Sun with a lady lock cookie, and a Pumpkin Cider with a pumpkin roll. The flights will be limited and are available for $15.
Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 20-26

Presented by BOOM Concepts, Black on Black Love at 820 Gallery explores the ways love manifests within the Black community, and, as the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website puts it, how it is “shared, extended, created, embraced, honored, interpreted, and protected.” The exhibition will showcase Black artists across all fields, including photography, painting, sculpture, and more. Check out photographer Dominick McDuffie’s series Here to Bloom, pottery from Marce Nixon-Washington, and other works. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through January 2023. 820 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org.
Black-led community spotlight: Mother-and-daughter team heal through experience

There is something inspiring about a family who has built something together, especially if that something is meant to help strengthen and heal an entire community. When you add in the fact that the mother-and-daughter team behind local nonprofit Vision Towards Peace had plenty of their own healing to achieve, you get a story of true resilience.
