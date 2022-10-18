Journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette officially went on strike at noon today, with striking members demonstrating outside of the newspaper's North Side offices. "We are going to be starting a strike publication," Alex McCann, secretary of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, tells Pittsburgh City Paper. "We are in the process of building that up. And so the journalism of the people who are out on strike will be available to members of the community very, very soon."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO