News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight inside the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio and it was previously announced that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi.
All-Atlantic Title Match Announced For AEW Rampage
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week's AEW Rampage. On Thursday, it was announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Preston Vance and RUSH in a three-way match on Friday's episode of the weekly one-hour TNT show. Check out the...
AEW Announces Meet & Greet With Wardlow
The current All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion willl be in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday,. Earlier today, the official Twitter account of All Elite Wrestling announced that fans in the area will have a chance to meet & greet Wardlow on October 24th:
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
Tuesday Night Ratings: AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Battle it Out Head-to-Head
-- Yesterday's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT shows went head-to-head for the first time in well over a year, precipitated by Dynamite's move to Tuesday due to the MLB playoffs. In a fairly close battle, Dynamite came out on top in total audience, averaging 752,000 to NXT's 676,000 viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, Dynamite finished in 8th spot with a 0.26 rating while NXT wasn't too far behind in 12th spot with a 0.18 rating. There was heavy sports competition on the night with the aforementioned baseball playoffs as well as opening night of the 2022/2023 NBA season.
Raw Superstar Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of Smackdown
WWE Smackdown (10/21) * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi.
WWE News: Raw Superstar Attends Advertising Week, Solo Sikoa On Canvas 2 Canvas
-- A current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar was on hand at Advertising Week New York. Check out a photo below, via the official Twitter account of WWE Public Relations:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas is now available on WWE's official YouTube channel:
Roman Reigns Responds To Logan Paul Training With Shawn Michaels Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
What does Roman Reigns think of Logan Paul's preparations heading into their title showdown at WWE Crown Jewel?. "The Tribal Chief" took to social media on Thursday and reacted to photos of Paul training with WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels ahead of their highly-anticipated match at the November 5 special event in Saudi Arabia.
WWE Reportedly Planning to Celebrate 30 Years of Monday Night Raw This January
-- WWE's flagship program - Monday Night Raw - debuted in January of 1993 and has gone on to hold the distinction of being the longest-running weekly episodic program in television history without any reruns. Next year, Raw celebrates 30 years of television and according to the WrestleVotes account, the company has "plans in motion" to commemorate the occasion by having an anniversary show in January. The report adds that before the change in leadership earlier this year, there were plans to host the show from The Manhattan Center in New York City, which is where Raw was held weekly for almost all of 1993 and it was also one of two venues when WWE celebrated Raw's 25th anniversary show. However, it's unclear whether those plans are still being considered with all the changes this summer.
DDP Talks The Possibility Of Competing In One More Match
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page spoke on the Battleground podcast on a number of topics such as the possibility of competing in one more match. “I really want to do them when I’m 70, you know, just to be able to prove what I can still do.”
WWE News: Elias' Return, USA Network Happy With Raw, Zelina Vega
– Elias returned on WWE Raw this past Monday after the Ezekiel character was phased out several weeks ago. The Observer Newsletter reports that after he stepped into leading WWE’s creative team, dropping Ezekiel was one of Triple H’s first moves, however, Elias’ return had to be delayed until he had time to grow back his beard and hair.
Updated Betting Odds Released For The WWE NXT North American Title Match At Halloween Havoc
WWE will hold their WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event this Saturday, October 22nd inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the show will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, 6 matches have been made...
William Regal Says Triple H Had An Excellent Eye For Booking The Right Matches
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how Triple H had an excellent eye for booking the right matches and putting the right people together. William Regal said:. “Triple...
WWE News: Tony Khan Wanted 'AEW' Mentioned in Exchange for Billy Gunn DX Reunion Appearance
– WWE recently celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X by having a reunion of sorts on Monday Night Raw. Apart from the late Joanie “Chyna” Laurer, only Billy Gunn was missing as he is currently employed by AEW. On his podcast, Brian “Road Dogg” James noted that everyone was under the impression that Gunn would be there and it was only revealed shortly before the episode that it wasn’t going to happen.
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight's Show In Jacksonville, FL. (10/21/2022)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, as AEW Rampage goes down tonight from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. On tap for tonight's show is Orange Cassidy vs. RUSH vs. Preston “10” Vance for the...
Brian Hebner Talks AEW Having The Kingdom Debut Prior To Their Final IMPACT TV Appearance
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently took to his Refin’ It Up podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how happy he is for The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis) for the opportunity they are getting in AEW because they're wonderful people, but what pisses him off and infuriates him is they still have appearances on IMPACT Wrestling TV that the company previously taped, though have not yet aired.
Konnan Recalls Heated Exchange With Current WWE Superstar
On the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100, Konnan addressed rumors of heat with current Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus. “I remember specifically what happened. We were in Nashville and WWE happened to be in Nashville that day. Jeff had this big party at some fu**ing private bar, which is very sweet, and he invited all his WWE friends. I remember Braun Strowman, and OC, and Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus was there. Sheamus was talking to Rey. Rey goes, ‘Do you know my boy Konnan?’ He turned around and said, ‘Oh, yea, he’s always burying me. What do you have against me?’ I go, ‘Well, I don’t even know you. It’s nothing personal. It’s your work rate. I don’t like your matches. Don’t take it personal. That’s just my opinion. What do you care what I think?’ He just turned around and ignored me, and then later on in the night, he did come up to me and he goes, ‘Hey man. I’m sorry if I got out of line and sh*t.’ I said, ‘It’s all good’, but he did ask me about it. But bro, I mean that Sheamus and this Sheamus are two different people. This guy right now is super, super, super over and the people love him.”
Huge Main Event Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV
The main event of last night's episode of AEW Dynamite saw AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defend his AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page. Immediately following the matchup, MJF made his way out and teased cashing-in his chip on Jon Moxley, but MJF instead decided that he wanted to face the AEW World Champion at his best.
Court Bauer Talks About Rey Fenix Shooting During MLW Match
Court Bauer recently appeared as a guest on The Masked Man Show for an in-depth interview promoting his upcoming MLW Fightland event. During the discussion, the MLW CEO reflected on Rey Fenix shooting during a match in Major League Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights. On if he’s...
Carmelo Hayes Reveals The Advice WWE HOFer Shawn Michaels Gave Him
Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how he was able to face a number of top Superstars early on in his NXT career as well as how it is one of the things he doesn’t take for granted.
