Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Hilary Swank is expecting twins at 48. Doctors say a healthy pregnancy at her age is possible, but can be difficult.
A doctor who has delivered twins by a 51-year-old woman said Swank will probably need more monitoring and care due to her age and carrying multiples.
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
Hearing aids no longer need a prescription, available over-the-counter next week, UW says
Hearing aids will be available over-the-counter for the first time in the United States starting next week, according to a University of Washington Medicine Oct. 12 press release. Hearing aids will no longer require a prescription, after The Food and Drug Administration issued a ruling to allow hearing aids to...
hippocraticpost.com
Scientists to help pregnant women make childbirth choices
Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have been awarded almost £1 million to fund research looking into how pregnant women can be supported to plan their birth. The National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) awarded more than £973,000 to the collaborative team made up of scientists, clinicians, members of the public and those with lived experience of childbirth from across the UK and Ireland.
Food and Drug Administration Trying To Kill Drug That Helps Pregnant Black Women
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will make the case to withdraw the drug Makena from the market, but the drug maker says if the agency does it will affect Black women. The Washington Post reports the agency doesn’t believe the drug works and will make the case during several advisory committee meetings in Washington, D.C. this week.
1 in 3 women will consider ending pregnancy on their own if abortion is out of reach
Abortion access continues to be restricted and outright banned in large swaths of the country, and it’s driving many people to consider self-managing their abortion as the procedure becomes out of reach. Most abortions are banned in at least 14 states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
Abortion access looms over medical residency applications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs...
Screening for Pregnancy Anxiety May Help Reduce Early Births
Anxiety related to pregnancy and childbirth has been associated with shorter gestation times and earlier births, according to a new UCLA study. It is common for doctors to screen for depression during pregnancy and postpartum, but this study’s authors emphasize the need for additional evaluation for anxiety during early pregnancy. Also known as pregnancy-specific anxiety, this mood disorder is seen in Latina women at higher rates than other groups, according to the study.
Herald & Review
Lower Birth Weight Tied to Early Childhood Development Concerns
THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Birth weight below the 25th centile for full-term infants is associated with child developmental concerns, according to a study published online Oct. 11 in PLOS Medicine. Abiodun Adanikin, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from Coventry University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues examined the association between...
The Exchange: Sunscreen Affective Disorder (SAD)
Our thoughts in exchange for yours The post The Exchange: Sunscreen Affective Disorder (SAD) appeared first on South Side Weekly.
MedicalXpress
Prenatal care for foreign-born Latinx people dropped during 2016 presidential campaign
Rates of prenatal care among foreign-born Latinx pregnant people decreased below expected levels during the 2016 presidential campaign—likely reflecting the effects of harmful anti-immigrant rhetoric, reports a study in the November issue of Medical Care. "The worsening shifts in prenatal care utilization we observe may serve as a bellwether...
