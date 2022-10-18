ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
Scientists to help pregnant women make childbirth choices

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have been awarded almost £1 million to fund research looking into how pregnant women can be supported to plan their birth. The National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) awarded more than £973,000 to the collaborative team made up of scientists, clinicians, members of the public and those with lived experience of childbirth from across the UK and Ireland.
Screening for Pregnancy Anxiety May Help Reduce Early Births

Anxiety related to pregnancy and childbirth has been associated with shorter gestation times and earlier births, according to a new UCLA study. It is common for doctors to screen for depression during pregnancy and postpartum, but this study’s authors emphasize the need for additional evaluation for anxiety during early pregnancy. Also known as pregnancy-specific anxiety, this mood disorder is seen in Latina women at higher rates than other groups, according to the study.
Lower Birth Weight Tied to Early Childhood Development Concerns

THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Birth weight below the 25th centile for full-term infants is associated with child developmental concerns, according to a study published online Oct. 11 in PLOS Medicine. Abiodun Adanikin, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from Coventry University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues examined the association between...
Prenatal care for foreign-born Latinx people dropped during 2016 presidential campaign

Rates of prenatal care among foreign-born Latinx pregnant people decreased below expected levels during the 2016 presidential campaign—likely reflecting the effects of harmful anti-immigrant rhetoric, reports a study in the November issue of Medical Care. "The worsening shifts in prenatal care utilization we observe may serve as a bellwether...

