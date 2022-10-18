Read full article on original website
Related
Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin Earnings Drive U.S. Stock Rally
U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin dampened worries of a dismal earnings season as it begins to pick up steam. Goldman Sachs Group Inc gained 2.07% after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as a...
Goldman, Lockheed results buoy Wall Street
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin lessened worries of a weak earnings season.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Goldman Sachs Has 6 Software Superstars for 2023 With 30% to 150% Upside Potential
There is potential for more market downside, so this may hardly seem like the time to get aggressive on technology. However, for investors looking to buy while there is "blood in the streets," here are six top software stocks that Goldman Sachs likes for a market recovery.
Dow beats Q3 estimates, plans $1 billion in cost cuts as energy prices rise
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant Dow Inc (DOW.N) on Thursday beat third-quarter profit estimates and outlined plans to cut costs by $1 billion next year to combat soaring European energy prices and a looming recession, sending its shares up 5%.
invezz.com
Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside
JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) beats analysts’ expectations
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock surges 14.41% (As on October 19, 11:45:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company top earnings and revenue estimates, while subscriptions also beat expectations. Revenue, operating income and membership slightly exceeded the company’s forecast during the quarter, with big hits across TV and film. Netflix said it launched some of its most-watched series and films of all time, including Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Stranger Things S4, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The Gray Man, and Purple Hearts. For Q3, operating income totaled $1.5 billion vs. $1.8 billion in Q3’21. Operating income was above our beginning-of-quarter forecast, partially due to higher revenue, as well as a shift in timing of some spend from Q3 to Q4. As a result, operating margin of 19% was above the 16% forecast. The four percentage point year-over-year decline in operating margin is almost entirely due to the appreciation in the US dollar vs. most other currencies during this period.
Amazon shuts online store fabric.com in cost-cutting move
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that's been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years, the latest move by the online retail giant to cut costs. In a note posted on its website, fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday is the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site.
Earnings Previews: Abbott Labs, ASML, Baker Hughes, Procter & Gamble
Here is a look at what to expect from these four companies when they report quarterly results before markets open on Wednesday.
Enterprise Prods Partners Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call On November 1, 2022 At 10:00 AM ET
Enterprise Prods Partners EPD will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on November 1, 2022, to discuss Q3 2022 earnings results. How to Attend Enterprise Prods Partners (EPD) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What...
Amazon, Snap And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped around 90 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Earnings Previews: American Express, CSX, Schlumberger, Verizon
Here is what analysts expect when these four companies report quarterly results late Thursday or early Friday.
Comments / 0