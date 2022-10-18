ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin Earnings Drive U.S. Stock Rally

U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin dampened worries of a dismal earnings season as it begins to pick up steam. Goldman Sachs Group Inc gained 2.07% after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as a...
Reuters

Goldman, Lockheed results buoy Wall Street

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin lessened worries of a weak earnings season.
Benzinga

US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
invezz.com

Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside

JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
FXDailyReport.com

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) beats analysts’ expectations

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock surges 14.41% (As on October 19, 11:45:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company top earnings and revenue estimates, while subscriptions also beat expectations. Revenue, operating income and membership slightly exceeded the company’s forecast during the quarter, with big hits across TV and film. Netflix said it launched some of its most-watched series and films of all time, including Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Stranger Things S4, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The Gray Man, and Purple Hearts. For Q3, operating income totaled $1.5 billion vs. $1.8 billion in Q3’21. Operating income was above our beginning-of-quarter forecast, partially due to higher revenue, as well as a shift in timing of some spend from Q3 to Q4. As a result, operating margin of 19% was above the 16% forecast. The four percentage point year-over-year decline in operating margin is almost entirely due to the appreciation in the US dollar vs. most other currencies during this period.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Amazon shuts online store fabric.com in cost-cutting move

NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that's been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years, the latest move by the online retail giant to cut costs. In a note posted on its website, fabric.com said it will no longer sell products and directed customers to shop on Amazon instead. Thursday is the last day customers can place orders on the fabric site.
Benzinga

Amazon, Snap And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dropped around 90 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy