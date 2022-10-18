ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: PGA chief to quit over LIV Golf "There needs to be somebody with BALLS!"

Embattled PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is likely to depart his role "within a year or two" according to one pro, who claimed "the f***ing goobers" around him "failed to prepare their King" for the emergence of LIV Golf. Robert Garrigus has spoken to The Fire Pit Collective's Ryan French...
Golf Digest

PXG 0211 woods: What you need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: PXG updates its affordable 0211 driver, fairway woods and hybrids with many of the technologies of its higher-priced GEN5 woods, including unique titanium and steel alloys, a variable thickness driver face and more precise robotic polishing methods. The all-titanium driver and squared-off fairway woods and hybrids are designed with a focus on high stability on off-center hits to appeal to average golfers.
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Golf Digest

Keegan Bradley’s emotional phone call, Brooks Koepka’s cryptic(?) message, and a hole-in-one lawsuit

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we finally caved and got a Peloton. You know, now that the pandemic is over. Great timing as usual by me, but on the bright side I’ve used this cool—and costly!—machine eight of the first nine days I’ve had it. I’ve also stuffed my face with chocolate on eight of those nine days, but hey, that’s the whole point of working out, right? In any event, this past week was stuffed with plenty of golf so let’s dive in.
WISCONSIN STATE
Golf Digest

Another week, another chance for Rory McIlroy to sneak closer to Greg Norman’s time spent at World No. 1

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy has a chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking at this week’s CJ Cup, which would be his ninth stint atop the golf world. To do so, the Northern Irishman would need one of two scenarios to happen—he wins at Congaree Golf Club while current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishes worse than a two-way tie for second or finish solo second and have Scheffler finish worse than solo 34th.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: Patrick Reed NOT LISTED in Mallorca Open field on DP World Tour

Patrick Reed, who has joined LIV Golf, has not been listed in the field for the forthcoming Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour. Reed, 32, was expected to tee it up at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma over 20-23 October. Last week the American complained he was "getting...
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson's LIV remarks almost brought down the show before it began

Majed Al Sorour, the chief executive of Golf Saudi, has revealed Phil Mickelson's famously controversial "scary motherf***ers" remarks almost brought down the LIV Golf show before it even began. Al Sorour has given an interview to The New Yorker about LIV Golf, in which he spoke on a number of...
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment

Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth starts his latest PGA Tour season in the most Jordan Spieth way possible

It's been nearly two months since Jordan Spieth last played in a PGA Tour event. It's been nearly a month since we last saw him compete at the Presidents Cup. And yet it didn't even take one hole of the new 2022-23 campaign to see that he's already in mid-season form. At least, from an entertainment perspective.
Golf Digest

How to unlock power you're not using, according to one of golf's best teachers

If you’re looking to boost your driving distance, consider how you move your body and the club into impact—golf instructors call it “sequence of motion.” Many common power leaks can be corrected by syncing up the downswing so you can effectively deliver the speed you’re creating into the ball. Michael Jacobs, one of Golf Digest’s 50 Best Teachers in America, demonstrates how proper sequencing can improve your contact and the dynamic position of your body—and unlock power you’re not using.
Golf Digest

Rules Review: What do I do if I accidentally hit my ball with the flagstick?

As recreational golfers, we don’t always put ourselves in position to actually follow the Rules of Golf. That's why, in the handful of instances where you do—i.e., the club championship, a qualifier of some sort, a money game with your super-annoying stickler friend—you'll often hear the phrase "What's the ruling here?" when an odd rules situation arises.
Golf.com

2022 CJ Cup tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina begins Thursday with the opening round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 1. Rory McIlroy ended the last PGA Tour season on...

