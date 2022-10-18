Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/19 Wednesday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be one of our coldest days of the season so far with highs only in the low 50s... normal for mid-November. Tonight will be another cold one with temps falling into the low 40s in the city; 30s across our suburbs; and potentially the upper 20s across our distant northwest suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.Looking Ahead: Temperatures on Friday will be closer to normal with highs in the low 60s. Saturday will be sunny and even milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s.Rain is possible on Sunday, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 60s.
AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast
Reprinted from AccuWeather.com From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many fanciful forecasting techniques have been used over the years as a means to glean a glimpse of what the weather will be like in the upcoming winter. AccuWeather's approach to concocting the winter forecast, one of its most highly-anticipated seasonal outlooks, is a bit different: The process involves a team...
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain on the way
(WALA) - Big changes are expected with rain on the way for the Gulf Coast on Wednesday. We see an increase in clouds tonight. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop after midnight tonight. Lows will be near 70. Our rain chances jump to 80% throughout the day tomorrow....
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
Severe storms to rattle Northeast ahead of next wave of cool air
Widespread showers and thunderstorms, including some that are expected to turn severe, are in the forecast for the northeastern United States this week. The volatile weather will affect some of the largest metropolitan areas in the region and will also precede a significant cooldown, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The severe weather...
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
natureworldnews.com
Warnings for Flood and High Winds Issued as Two Storms Expected to Strike Alaska
Two storms are expected to hit Alaska this week, prompting US weather authorities to issue flood warnings and high winds warnings for several areas. The Alaskan storms are likely to cause inland flooding and coastal flooding brought by potential heavy rain and strong winds. The stormy weather is also possible to continue until the weekend, putting communities near the coastline at risk.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
watchers.news
Widespread record-breaking morning lows to bring first freeze of the season to parts of the Midwest and South, U.S.
An early-season Great Lakes storm is producing heavy snow, high winds, and large waves. Cold air will grip much of the eastern 2 thirds of the United States in the days ahead, bringing much below-normal temperatures to the East Coast and the first freeze of the season to portions of the Midwest and South.
WLUC
Lake effect snow lingers for some
The mid-level low-pressure system that brought our first winter storm of the 2022-2023 season is lifting north through Canada. The winter storm has come to an end, but many roads are still slushy. In the wake of this system lake effect, snow showers will linger in the central U.P. Winds will continue to weaken, but gusts will still range 30-35mph this morning near Lake Superior. There’s a chance for a rain/snow mix in the east tomorrow morning. Then, a weak cold front will bring some isolated showers on Friday. However, this weekend is going to be unseasonably warmer!!!
Comments / 0