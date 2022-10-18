Overall, Purdue is still in a good situation. While a return to the top five is unlikely, they still have a strong record both overall and in conference play, and there are opportunities for strong wins down the road. However, these last two weeks left a lot to be desired. The last time Purdue hit a bump like this, they were able to refocus and finish the season well. We will see if this year’s squad, which is much younger and less battle-tested, can figure it out.

