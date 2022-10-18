Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Simply Too Much for Purdue
Nebraska volleyball rolled through the Purdue Boilermakers in three sets. Purdue never significantly threatened either on offense or defense. Huskers shut down freshman standout Eva Hudson offensively. She hit -.086 for the match and was subbed out in set three. Hudson has averaged 4.68 kills per set so far this season and normally hits around .250.
hammerandrails.com
Does Purdue Break the Losing Streak Against Wisconsin?
With Purdue preparing to head to Wisconsin Casey and I had to hop on the mics to discuss the upcoming game against Wisconsin. Oh man has it been awhile since Purdue beat Wisconsin. In fact it was back in 2003. That’s quite a long time ago. If Purdue is going to break this curse and get this monkey off their backs is this the time to do it? Interim coach. Weak schedule. Losing conference record. We’ve got all of those things going for us.
hammerandrails.com
Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 9: Wisconsin Preview
It is Wisconsin week, so who better to talk to than one of Purdue’s greatest running backs of all-time. Travis and Kory are here to preview the Badgers as Purdue looks to end a 15 game losing streak. Among the highlights:. Kory has high praise for Devin Mockobee, including...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue at Wisconsin Preview
I have written about Purdue sports at my own site since 2006 and here at SB Nation since 2009. In that time I have seen a lot. I have seen a Purdue team win a National Championship (shout out women’s golf). I have seen multiple Big Ten titles in men’s basketball. I have seen bowl wins. I have seen a nine-win season in football. I have seen volleyball do a lot. I have seen baseball end a 103 year Big Ten title drought and host a regional. There have been two constants though:
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers offer massive Louisiana lineman
When it comes to Mickey Joseph and Nebraska football recruiting, it certainly appears as though the interim head coach has a type. At least in the offensive line department. That type is very similar to the Huskers’ latest prospect offered. 2024 Louisiana native Joseph Cryer is a mountain of a man. That’s all the more impressive, considering how long he has to go until he can actually play college ball.
hammerandrails.com
Coach Speaks - Wisconsin Week
With a new week comes a new press conference from Jeff Brohm. This time we are looking back at the victory over Nebraska and looking ahead to the game at Wisconsin where Purdue will try to exercise the demon of all demons. Purdue has had terrible results against Wisconsin for roughly 20 or so years. It’s been bad. There have been some close games but overall Purdue playing Wisconsin just feels like a guaranteed loss. Can Brohm and company change that this week? Let’s take a look at what the Boilermaker head man had to say.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Volleyball Recap: Weeks 7 & 8
Overall, Purdue is still in a good situation. While a return to the top five is unlikely, they still have a strong record both overall and in conference play, and there are opportunities for strong wins down the road. However, these last two weeks left a lot to be desired. The last time Purdue hit a bump like this, they were able to refocus and finish the season well. We will see if this year’s squad, which is much younger and less battle-tested, can figure it out.
Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts has inconsistencies in metrics stories
The Nebraska football program is going to have to release the metrics it gave to former head coach Scott Frost when he was retained at the end of last year. In fact, now that a judge ruled on Tuesday that the university would have to divulge the agreement Trev Alberts and the former head coach reached at the end of last year, Alberts decided to go ahead and tell everyone.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
huskers.com
Huskers Face No. 12 Purdue
• The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road for its next three matches, beginning with a 7 p.m. (CT) showdown at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. The Huskers and Boilermakers will meet in Holloway Gymnasium for a nationally televised Big Ten Network broadcast, with online streaming available at FoxSports.com.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting
There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
hammerandrails.com
Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 8: Maryland and Nebraska Recap
It has been almost two weeks, but the Behind the Rails Podcast is back. I was in Gatlinburg last week on vacation, so Kory and I did not get a chance to record after the Maryland win, but we’re back and ready to talk about the two recent victories over the Terrapins and Cornhuskers. It was an exciting discussion with the following highlights:
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
WLFI.com
Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations. A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces. "When...
klkntv.com
Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
etxview.com
Paper towns are merely a few pages in Omaha's history books
Dryden, Orient, Chicago, Iron Bluffs, Bridgeport and Santillo. They were the paper towns of Douglas County. Most never got past the platting stage and almost all went into the shredder known as the financial panic of 1857. Petropaulowski was nearest to the newly incorporated city of Omaha. Its center would...
Phrases and words show up on Purdue's Arch overnight calling for Katie Sermersheim and Alysa Rollock to resign, video four
Dean of Students and Associate Vice Provost Katie Sermersheim and Vice President Alysa Rollock were found to have had malicious intent when they suspended Nancy Roe after she reported being sexually assaulted.
