Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
Persona 5 Royal: How Do The New Ports Stack Up?
"Persona 5 Royal" hits Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 20, finally letting non-PlayStation gamers enjoy the massive and critically acclaimed JRPG. This new port is also launching onto Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can check it out for no additional cost. Of course, the quality of "Persona 5 Royal" as a game is already known, with the original 2020 PS4 release sitting at a healthy 94 on Metacritic. But fans want to know how the game holds up on new platforms, like the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, especially since there's such a big difference in power between the consoles.
Red Dead Redemption No Longer Playable on Modern PlayStation Consoles
Red Dead Redemption is no longer available on modern PlayStation consoles, much to the dismay of fans. Rockstar Games is responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful games ever made, including Red Dead Redemption. The 2010 western had a familiar formula for Rockstar Games fans, often being referred to as Grand Theft Auto with cowboys, but it took many leaps forward with its storytelling. The writing was top notch and it featured a truly remarkable protagonist with a complex history that players felt deeply connected to. Eight years after it was released, Rockstar Games made an even better prequel with fleshed out the backstory of John Marston and added new characters like Arthur Morgan. For those that start with Red Dead Redemption 2, they don't actually get the full story until they play the first game.
When Will Call of Duty Be On Game Pass? | GameSpot News
The Competition and Markets Authority has so far expressed a number of concerns related to Microsoft and Activision Blizzard’s deal. One concern is how it has the potential to have a major impact on Sony if Activision Blizzard content is made exclusive to Xbox. In response to the CMA’s...
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
A Plague Tale: Requiem - Launch Trailer
Players can embark on a breathtaking adventure, reuniting fans of the series with Amicia and Hugo De Rune and welcoming new players into the brutal medieval world of the game. Watch the launch trailer for a glimpse of the emotional and visually stunning journey available now.
Here's Everything Leaving Xbox Game Pass October 2022
We're just over halfway through the month now, which means there's a fresh batch of Xbox Game Pass games, but unfortunately a number of titles will also be leaving the service soon. The first title alphabetically to be leaving Game Pass is Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake: American Nightmare, the 2012...
The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4
As long as PlayStation has been around, it has been seen as one of the best consoles to have for fighting game fans. A rock-solid line-up of games, legacy franchises, and one of the best controller D-pads for multiple generations has made Sony's gaming hardware the default choice for some of the greatest fighting games of the era, and right now, not much has changed on that front.
Silent Hill 2 remake announced as timed PS5 console exclusive
It's also coming to PC, and "other formats" after a year
Alan Wake Remastered Gets Surprise-Release Today On Switch With 20% Discount
Alan Wake Remastered has surprise-launched on Nintendo Switch, and it debuts with a nice discount. Remedy Entertainment had confirmed the game was coming this fall, but never gave a date. Releasing today, just in time for the spooky season, makes a lot of sense. The 20% off launch discount is...
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Is Discounted And Comes With Free Game
Last month, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. That's quite the deal. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Review - This Sparks Joy
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Against all odds, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was a charmingly weird success, fusing Nintendo mega-star mascot Mario with Ubisoft's less-than-inspiring little rabbit oddballs and throwing them into a turn-based strategy game, of all things. It was an open question then whether Ubisoft, which took the lead on the project, would be able to capture the ineffable Nintendo magic while borrowing some of the company's most iconic characters. With that question now answered, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope sets its sights higher, managing to not only be a surprisingly good Mario spin-off, but legitimately be better than some of Nintendo's own recent games starring the plucky plumber.
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Cut Overwatch-Inspired Modes Late In Development - Report
2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 came at a strange moment for the COD franchise, when team-focused games like Overwatch and the battle royale craze threatened its long-term cultural dominance. Now, a new report from Insider Gaming claims that Black Ops 4 was radically reconfigured late in development because the developers feared it was too much of a departure for core fans.
Digimon World: Next Order Is Coming To Nintendo Switch And PC February 2023
Bandai Namco has announced that Digimon World: Next Order is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC next year. A new trailer for the JRPG has been released showing off the game in action, and revealing that it will be coming to the new platforms February 22, 2023. Discussing the upcoming release, Bandai Namco said, "Originally released in 2017, the game puts players in the shoes of a DigiDestined, tasked with rebuilding the Digital World that has been put under complete chaos. To help them in this challenge, players will be able to find and recruit among over 200 Digimon that they’ll have to feed, train, and form a bond with."
The forbidden Silent Hill game was played on PS5 despite it apparently being ‘impossible’
The canceled Silent Hill interactive teaser, known as P.T. was played on a non-jailbroken PS5 console today, according to programmer and data miner Lance McDonald, who went live on his Twitch channel to show the game running. McDonald said he unlocked P.T. on his primary PlayStation 5 using the USB...
Silent Hill f Revealed as a New Game Set in 1960s Japan
As part of today's Silent Hill announcement festivities, Konami announced Silent Hill f, a new story set in 1960s Japan. Described as juxtaposing a world view of “beautiful, therefore horrifying,” Silent Hill f is being written by Ryukishi07, the acclaimed Japanese visual novel writer behind the Higurashi and Umineko series.
The Rarest Game Boy Console Costs More Than $95,000
There are plenty of rare or special edition consoles out there for video games systems of all shapes and sizes, like the Orange Pikachu Nintendo 64 or Nintendo's PlayStation prototype. Very few of these cost as much as $100,000 — but one special edition Game Boy console comes close. This console is so rare, in fact, that reports indicate only seven copies of it exist in the entire world. Specifically, this rare device is the gold-plated version of the special edition gold Minish Cap Game Boy Advance SP. That's right; a "Zelda" GBA system made with actual gold.
DualSense Edge - Features Trailer | PS5
The DualSense Edge™ wireless controller launches globally on January 26th, 2023. Pre-order your controller from October 25th, 2022. Designed by PlayStation® and featuring remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more, this new ultra-customizable PS5 controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way.
Call Of Duty Won't Be Seen On Game Pass For "A Number Of Years" - Report
Call of Duty games won't be seen on Xbox Game Pass for "a number of years" as "prior agreements" between Sony and Activision will prohibit the franchise from moving to the subscription service if Microsoft's acquisition is approved. In Microsoft's response to the Competition and Markets Authority's decision to enter a second phase of investigation into the proposed $69 billion deal, footnote references to a tweet from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer were highlighted by the company.
