Lewisburg students collect items for humane society

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Lewisburg Elementary Student Council held a challenge to collect items for the Greenbrier Humane Society’s wish list.

Each grade level competed to see who could collect the most items. The first and second grade students collected the most with 234 items.

LES collected a total of 1,050 items to donate. The school says they are “PAW”sitively thankful to all students who helped make this a successful event.

