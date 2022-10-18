Read full article on original website
Missing Princeton student: New photos emerge of university police searching for undergrad last seen 6 days ago
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has been missing since around 3 a.m. Friday, when she was spotted in the area of the Scully Hall dormitory on Princeton University’s campus, police said.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: Bombshell video emerges revealing hours before murder
Newly obtained surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods shows the last known public sighting of Gabby Petito on the suspected day of her death last summer.
New Gabby Petito video shows her 'exhausted,' 'scared' hours before her murder: body language expert
Body language expert Susan Constantine has analyzed the newly emerged Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie surveillance video from hours before the 2021 murder.
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
TODAY.com
Barack Obama says Michelle Obama looks ‘exactly the same’ in sweet 30th anniversary post
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in sweet messages posted to their social media accounts Oct. 3. The former president, 61, posted three pictures on Instagram and said in the caption that he seems to be the only one in the relationship who is aging, a joke he often makes.
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing their unborn child: report
A Texas man charged with attacking his pregnant girlfriend and killing their unborn child accepted a plea deal Monday and will serve no jail time.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Brother, David, Is Still Alive But Changed His Name
There's a reason 'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' hardly mentioned Jeffrey's brother, David. Everything we know.
Wyoming college wrestlers injured during bear attack, left 'blood-soaked,' coach says
Two college wrestlers in Wyoming were injured during a bear attack and two others were left “blood-soaked," their coach told Fox News.
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon: Police link baby to 'specific dumpster,' portion of landfill
Georgia's Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday investigators had “entered a new phase in the search for Quinton Simon,” who has been missing since Oct. 5.
Raleigh mass shooting: Who is Austin Thompson, the 15-year-old suspect behind North Carolina rampage?
Raleigh, North Carolina, officials on Friday identified the victims of Thursday's mass shooting, who include a 16-year-old boy and a police officer who was on his way to work.
Jana Kramer felt like a 'f-----g idiot' realizing husband was still cheating after writing book on forgiveness
Jana Kramer said this week said she felt she looked like a "f-----g idiot" after finding out her then-husband Mike Caussin was still lying and cheating on her after the then-couple had just become New York Times best-selling authors of the book "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully."
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Democratic candidates want Jill Biden — not her 'polarizing' husband — on the campaign trail: report
Democrat campaigns across the country are requesting appearances from First Lady Jill Biden, but President Biden's own campaign schedule is shockingly slim.
White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' claims that abortion can help alleviate inflation Wednesday. Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted that President Biden has endorsed Abrams and asked whether he stood by Abrams' comments. Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying she...
Biden ridiculed for spelling out ‘dot’ in website URL: ‘He will literally read any words’
President Biden was mocked on Monday for how he spelled out the URL for a website during his public address on how to report fraud in his student debt handout plan.
Suspect in Missouri dog-collar kidnapping feared to have more victims amid court delay
Missouri kidnapping and rape suspect Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr. has had his bond hearing postponed until November in the abduction of a Kansas City woman.
