New Zealand jockey is hit with a six-week ban and $900 fine after he caused FOUR rivals to fall by cutting them up in incident which TV bosses REFUSED to replay: 'I'll just cop it on the chin'

By Ollie Lewis
 2 days ago

A New Zealand jockey has copped a six-week ban and $900 fine for an incident in which he caused four rivals to fall from their horses.

Champion jockey Opie Bosson, 42, will be sidelined for six weeks after playing an instrumental role in the terrifying scenes over the weekend.

Bosson won his race aboard Times Ticking, but let his mount drift inwards in the final stages, causing Lisa Allpress to part company with runner-up Old Town Road and Faye Lazet to fall from third placegetter Tavis Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPDT1_0idTt6LD00
A champion jockey has been banned for six weeks for causing this crash in New Zealand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Otrjc_0idTt6LD00
Opie Bosson cut two horses up, causing their riders to hit the turf and other carnage to ensue

The average racehorse runs at 30mph and as a result of the crash, both were stood down for the remainder of the day and Lazet received treatment for possible concussion.

Yet the fallout from the incident did not end there, as two other riders were dislodged from their seats while attempting to avoid the carnage in front of them.

Darren Danis on Cross Roads and Mereama Hudson on Pull No Punches both hit the deck. Fortunately, no horses were injured and the latter two riders were reportedly unharmed, The Sun reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dv4Ks_0idTt6LD00
The 42-year-old says he will 'cop it on the chin' after receiving a lengthy ban from racing

Such was the terrifying nature of the crash, TV bosses elected not to show replays of the incident which occurred at Hawke's Bay racecourse in New Zealand on Saturday.

The 42-year-old was hit with a six-week ban and received a NZD$1000 (£500) fine for his part in the crash, meaning it will cost him Group One opportunities at the forthcoming New Zealand Cup.

'I think I'll just cop it on the chin, but it's not ideal to be out at this time of year,' Bosson said.

'I'll try to keep myself busy and stay on top of my weight.'

