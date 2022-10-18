MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re always going to be doing something different. If we don’t, then somebody’s asleep at the wheel, and it’s not going to be me.”. That’s the mindset Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell has always brought to the track founded by his grandfather, H. Clay Earles, in 1947.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO