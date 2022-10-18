Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
New grass berm highlights beautification project at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re always going to be doing something different. If we don’t, then somebody’s asleep at the wheel, and it’s not going to be me.”. That’s the mindset Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell has always brought to the track founded by his grandfather, H. Clay Earles, in 1947.
WSET
Roanoke woman identified in Botetourt Road death: Deputies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to Botetourt Road for a report of a deceased female. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an apparent deceased female lying in a gravel lot. Detectives said they soon discovered that the...
WBTM
Dead Infant Found in Halifax County
Sheriff Fred S. Clark stated that on Tuesday October 18 at 6:00 P. M. the Halifax County 911 center received a call about a possible deceased infant in a yard at a residence on Hummingbird Lane. When authorities arrived, they found the infant was deceased. During the investigation authorities were...
whee.net
Jones: Job or council
The City of Martinsville says Council candidate LC Jones will have to quit his job if he’s elected in November. Jones, who is a Martinsville Police officer currently assigned to Martinsville Middle School as a resource officer, says it’s a case of the City changing the rules after he decided to run.
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Route 122 wreck resulted in fatality
A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality occurred Wednesday in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway (Route 122) in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police was investigating the incident, which was reported to be a head-on crash.
WDBJ7.com
Road back open after fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal crash led VA 122/Booker T. Washington Highway to be closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon in the area of Flint Hill Road/Route 644, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say the crash was reported to be a head-on collision. Troopers are still investigating.
whee.net
Fatal crash in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday (Oct 18) at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County. A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 58, when...
Franklin News Post
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
WSLS
Franklin County’s Lee rambles to Week 8 Honors
VINTON, Va. – Franklin County is on track to take a crack at the Blue Ridge district title, and our 1st and 10 reigning player of the year is part of the reason why. Franklin County outlasted William Byrd 35-23 Friday night with senior running back Jahylen Lee contributing 224 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in the win.
chathamstartribune.com
Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show
For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
Danville tables ban against sleeping on street
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville City Council decided to table an ordinance Tuesday night to ban sleeping on public property that isn’t designated as a campground. Council said they needed to learn more about the issue. The ordinance would ban people from sleeping on city sidewalks and creating encampments and would also require police to […]
WDBJ7.com
Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Willis woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Patrick County. Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Route 58, just west of Route 632, according to Virginia State Police. Police were called to the...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-29 in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on US-29 in Pittsylvania County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Derby Road. As of 8:20 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder were closed. Stay...
WSLS
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:45 p.m.:. One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said two vehicles crashed at 3:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway. VSP said the crash is reported to...
Student tip leads to arrest in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says they have made an arrest based on a student tip. Police say the tip was made regarding threatening graffiti messages on two bathroom walls at George Washington High School in Danville found on Wednesday Oct. 19. They say there was no threat to the school or […]
WSET
Tractor-Trailer on its side, VSP investigates
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer is on its side in Gretna. Gretna Fire & Rescue was dispatched to an accident on Wednesday. This accident involved a tractor-trailer, firefighters said. This incident happened at the 31000 Block of US Highway 29. Upon arrival, units found a tractor-trailer on its...
WDBJ7.com
Singer Hubbard performs in Rocky Mount for Cornerstone Building Brands employees
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - An award-winning country music artist made a stop in one of our hometowns Wednesday for a good cause. Employees at the Cornerstone Building Brands facility in Rocky Mount got their own personal parking lot party, concert included. “Getting to just connect with the fans on...
chathamstartribune.com
Ringgold man convicted of lesser counts in Danville shooting death
A Ringgold man was convicted on lesser counts Wednesday in a Danville shooting death. At the end of a day long trial, a Danville jury found 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers guilty of manslaughter. They deliberated a little more than two hours before arriving at the verdict. Rodgers was originally charged...
