A St. Paul man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in federal prison for kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Minneapolis and bringing her across state lines. In July, Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of kidnapping in connection with the February incident that began in North Minneapolis, continued into Wisconsin and ended in St. Paul.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO