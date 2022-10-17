Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke by 11-points in new poll
TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott has doubled his lead over his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. Abbott’s 11-point lead comes just days before early voting begins and it’s not the news...
KENS 5
Texas DPS sergeant who responded to Uvalde shooting fired amid ongoing investigations into law enforcement response
TEXAS, USA — This story was first published by The Texas Tribune. The Department of Public Safety has fired Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of the state troopers who responded to the May school shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Maldonado is the latest law enforcement official — and...
KENS 5
Mississippi River reports record low water level amidst drought
MIDLAND, Texas — Although we have seen some pretty impressive drought improvements locally, a lot of the U.S. has seen severe drought persist or even worsen. This is especially true across the Midwest and along the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys, resulting in the lowest recorded water level for the Mississippi taken in Memphis.
