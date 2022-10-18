Read full article on original website
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
South Jersey Coaches Cup boys soccer recap for Oct. 17
Matt Conger set up Sean McFadden for the game-winner in overtime as fourth-seeded Shawnee edged 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Medford Monday, 2-1. Aiden Santamaria also scored for the Renegades (9-2-2) who won their third game in a row. Shawnee will...
Reardon sparks 4-goal second half, leads Delsea past Clearview - Girls soccer recap
Ava Reardon scored twice in a four-goal second half that erased a one-goal deficit and lifted Delsea to a 5-3 victory over Clearview in Franklinville. Kylee Reissek added a goal and two assists for Delsea (13-3), which fell behind 2-1 in the second half before taking charge. Alli Sieminski had...
Girls Soccer: 2022 Hudson County final preview - Kearny vs. Bayonne
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Thursday, Oct. 20
Who are Player of the Year candidates in every conference?. Midseason awards: Who are best players, coaches in state?. 3-Allentown vs. 1-Pennington, 5 p.m. No. 8 Ramapo at Hackensack, 4 p.m. No. 13 Shawnee vs. Camden Tech, 4 p.m. No. 14 Ocean City vs. Cedar Creek, 6 p.m. No. 16...
Clayton over Glassboro- Girls soccer recap
Kelsey Thomas scored two goals to lead Clayton to a 4-2 win over Glassboro in Clayton. Rayael Marshall and Ariana Barrett each scored a goal for Clayton (11-4). Alana Gannon made five saves in the win. Amina Brown and Suni Moore each found the back of the net for Glassboro...
Sparta shuts down Kittatinny - Girls soccer - H/W/S Tournament - Semifinal
Grace McDonald led with two goals as top-seeded Sparta won at home, 3-0, over fourth-seeded Kittatinny in the semifinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. Sparta (10-3) will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and third-seeded North Hunterdon in the tournament final at Delaware Valley on Saturday.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Boys soccer Group and conference rankings for Oct. 20
Here are the latest statewide boys soccer rankings in each group and conference, through games played on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Boys soccer recap: Bowen-Ashwin, Crispin pace Pitman past Clayton
Jake Bowen-Ashwin and Elijah Crispin scored to help Pitman get past Clayton, 2-0, Monday in Pitman. Ben Newcomb and Charlie Duffield each picked up an assist as Aidan James made two saves to get the shutout for the Panthers (8-4-1). Clayton fell to 7-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls soccer: No. 4 Ridgewood holds off Paramus in 7-goal thriller
Senior Kat Slott tallied three goals as Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off Paramus 4-3 in Ridgewood. Junior Jessica Kaye recorded a goal and two assists while junior keeper Katie Bisgrove finished with five saves for Ridgewood (15-0), which will vie for the Bergen County Tournament title against Immaculate Heart on Saturday.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Willingboro over Doane Academy- Boys soccer recap
Franklyn Karngbaye scored twice with an assist to lead Willingboro to a 3-1 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. Rae-Jaun Gayle also scored for Willingboro (13-1). Hilstreet Jackson made three saves in the win. Fawaz Somoye netted a goal for Doane Academy (9-3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Boys soccer: No. 10 Clifton downs Paterson Eastside to stay unbeaten
Junior Vitali Datsyk scored twice and junior Aidan David had a goal and an assist as Clifton, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, shut out Paterson Eastside 7-0 in Clifton. Junior Emmanuel Alba, seniors Axel Gonzalez and Benjamin Nelken and freshman Simon Deossa had a goal apiece for Clifton (13-0-1).
Deptford over Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap
Tommy Newman finished with one goal and one assist during Deptford’s 2-1 in double overtime over Timber Creek in Erial. Shane Applegate added a goal for Deptford (7-5-1). Collin Peters finished with a game-high 13 saves. Timber Creek (7-7) got a goal from Nicolas Longo while Luke Conaghy dished...
Cranford edges Glen Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Jabar Johnson and senior Vincent Cafiso each had a goal as Cranford nipped Glen Ridge 2-1 in Cranford. Senior Ben Monahan had an assist while senior goalie Quinn Isaksen made four saves and senior Sean Woodruff had two for Cranford (5-11). Glen Ridge fell to 5-8-2. The N.J. High...
Marroquin helps rally Bergen Charter past Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Christopher Marroquin’s two goals helped Bergen Charter overcome a one-goal halftime deficit to beat Wood-Ridge 4-2 in Wood-Ridge. Anthony Garcia and Nicholas Pastula also connected for Bergen Charter (14-4). Jeremy Vasquez made five saves and Damian Zakrzewski and Fatjon Cekici had assists in the victory. Brian Harasek had a...
Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap
Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
Caldwell, West Essex play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Caldwell is 8-5-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you...
