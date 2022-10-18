ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup

These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

South Jersey Coaches Cup boys soccer recap for Oct. 17

Matt Conger set up Sean McFadden for the game-winner in overtime as fourth-seeded Shawnee edged 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Medford Monday, 2-1. Aiden Santamaria also scored for the Renegades (9-2-2) who won their third game in a row. Shawnee will...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Clayton over Glassboro- Girls soccer recap

Kelsey Thomas scored two goals to lead Clayton to a 4-2 win over Glassboro in Clayton. Rayael Marshall and Ariana Barrett each scored a goal for Clayton (11-4). Alana Gannon made five saves in the win. Amina Brown and Suni Moore each found the back of the net for Glassboro...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta shuts down Kittatinny - Girls soccer - H/W/S Tournament - Semifinal

Grace McDonald led with two goals as top-seeded Sparta won at home, 3-0, over fourth-seeded Kittatinny in the semifinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. Sparta (10-3) will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and third-seeded North Hunterdon in the tournament final at Delaware Valley on Saturday.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer recap: Bowen-Ashwin, Crispin pace Pitman past Clayton

Jake Bowen-Ashwin and Elijah Crispin scored to help Pitman get past Clayton, 2-0, Monday in Pitman. Ben Newcomb and Charlie Duffield each picked up an assist as Aidan James made two saves to get the shutout for the Panthers (8-4-1). Clayton fell to 7-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: No. 4 Ridgewood holds off Paramus in 7-goal thriller

Senior Kat Slott tallied three goals as Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off Paramus 4-3 in Ridgewood. Junior Jessica Kaye recorded a goal and two assists while junior keeper Katie Bisgrove finished with five saves for Ridgewood (15-0), which will vie for the Bergen County Tournament title against Immaculate Heart on Saturday.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro over Doane Academy- Boys soccer recap

Franklyn Karngbaye scored twice with an assist to lead Willingboro to a 3-1 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. Rae-Jaun Gayle also scored for Willingboro (13-1). Hilstreet Jackson made three saves in the win. Fawaz Somoye netted a goal for Doane Academy (9-3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Deptford over Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap

Tommy Newman finished with one goal and one assist during Deptford’s 2-1 in double overtime over Timber Creek in Erial. Shane Applegate added a goal for Deptford (7-5-1). Collin Peters finished with a game-high 13 saves. Timber Creek (7-7) got a goal from Nicolas Longo while Luke Conaghy dished...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cranford edges Glen Ridge - Boys soccer recap

Freshman Jabar Johnson and senior Vincent Cafiso each had a goal as Cranford nipped Glen Ridge 2-1 in Cranford. Senior Ben Monahan had an assist while senior goalie Quinn Isaksen made four saves and senior Sean Woodruff had two for Cranford (5-11). Glen Ridge fell to 5-8-2. The N.J. High...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap

Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy