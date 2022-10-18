Read full article on original website
WKYC
Transportation officials provide update on deadly plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio — The National Transportation Safety Board is providing an update on the private plane crash that killed two men in Marietta Tuesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street. The plane involved was a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90.
Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
Ohio man sentenced to 10 years in prison after crashing with Jefferson County kids in his car
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Saalih Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle following a vehicle crash involving minors in July, according to reports. The crash happened on I-70 in Zanesville with callers notifying law enforcement that Muhammad was driving erratically […]
Marietta, Ohio residents offer support for plane crash victims’ loved ones
Devastating and heartbreaking are just a couple words people have used to describe the aftermath of the plane crash that happened at the Pioneer GMC Buick dealership in Marietta Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
What we know about the Ohio plane crash that left 2 pilots dead
MARIETTA, Ohio — An investigation has begun to determine what caused the fatal plane crash at an Ohio car dealership that left two pilots dead. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning when Ohio State Highway Patrol said a plane crashed into the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot on Pike Street.
Plane crashes into car dealership, setting cars ablaze
A small plane crashed into a car dealership in southeastern Ohio, causing several cars to become engulfed in flames and killing both people on board.
'I’ll never forget that man': Woman saved by retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash speaks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Timothy Gifford was a former firefighter, an educator and a father. To Monica Durban, he’s her hero. “In the last minute of his life I’m sure he was thinking about everyone else,” she said. “He is a true hero a selfless hero,” said Durban.
thepostathens.com
OUPD collects marijuana in Bromley Hall, Sheriff’s Office assists wrong-way driver on US 33
The Ohio University Police Department reported possession of marijuana in Bromley Hall on Monday. The department collected the drug and marked it for destruction. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to 110 N Plains Road, located in The Plains, after receiving a report of a trespasser.
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
One dead after Careflight called to Springfield crash
CareFlight has been called to the scene and serious injuries have been reported, said OSHP.
WTRF
If you pass a stopped school bus, you’ll meet this man or his colleagues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) This is National School Bus Safety Week. In Belmont County, when the school buses roll this week–mornings and afternoons–there will be an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper nearby. Sgt. Rocky Hise says you need to drive like your kids were on that school bus.
Crash totals West Virginia volunteer fire department’s mini pumper truck
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. According to Reedy VFD Captain Joshua Hand, the pumper truck was trying to pass a state road dump truck in the 1900 block of Middle Fork Road in Reedy […]
WTAP
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lee Rector and his partner, Wayne Waldeck, were headed out the door Tuesday morning to the Wood County Airport when they heard the awful news. A small plane they had chartered from Columbus to pick them up had crashed in Marietta. “I got a message from...
Police: Man attempts to rob Ohio bank, leaves angry, empty-handed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
Man killed in Clinton County crash
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township, Clinton County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-380 near New Burlington Road at approximately 2:35 p.m. According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Devin Jones, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Probation officer involved in a crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 762 and Darby Creek Road in Pickaway County for an accident involving an officer with the Circleville Probation Department. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. this afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol...
This $1,000 refund trick has police looking for a suspect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man used a refunding scam to walk away from a city store with thousands of dollars, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspect walked into a furniture store in the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and bought “thousands of dollars worth of furniture,” according to CPD. When […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
