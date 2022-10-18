ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Transportation officials provide update on deadly plane crash in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio — The National Transportation Safety Board is providing an update on the private plane crash that killed two men in Marietta Tuesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street. The plane involved was a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90.
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced to 10 years in prison after crashing with Jefferson County kids in his car

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Saalih  Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle following a vehicle crash involving minors in July, according to reports. The crash happened on I-70 in Zanesville with callers notifying law enforcement that Muhammad was driving erratically […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

What we know about the Ohio plane crash that left 2 pilots dead

MARIETTA, Ohio — An investigation has begun to determine what caused the fatal plane crash at an Ohio car dealership that left two pilots dead. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning when Ohio State Highway Patrol said a plane crashed into the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot on Pike Street.
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Cross Lanes, WV woman reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Cross Lanes woman reported missing. Deputies say 36-year-old Megan Coles, of Cross Lanes, has been reported missing. They say the family has not seen Coles since early September. Coles is five-foot-seven, 135 pounds and has blue […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WDTN

Police: Man attempts to rob Ohio bank, leaves angry, empty-handed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Clinton County crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township, Clinton County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-380 near New Burlington Road at approximately 2:35 p.m. According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Devin Jones, […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Probation officer involved in a crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 762 and Darby Creek Road in Pickaway County for an accident involving an officer with the Circleville Probation Department. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. this afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

