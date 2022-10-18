Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
These three stocks are still growing rapidly and could multiply your money in three years.
2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)
A simple buy-and-hold strategy can turn you into a millionaire.
Motley Fool
4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana
Curaleaf Holdings and Trulieve Cannabis are among the top cannabis companies in the world, generating more than $1 billion each in annual revenue. Green Thumb Industries is a rarity in the industry, posting positive net income while also having a strong presence across the country. Jushi Holdings is relatively modest...
Motley Fool
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Wealthy millennials aren't relying on the stock market. Here's how their investment portfolios break down.
Crypto accounts for 15% of wealthy millennials' portfolios. They also want investments in art, real estate and private equity.
Motley Fool
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
Are your savings on par with the typical American's?. There are different estimates out there as to what Americans have saved. It's a good idea to focus more on your personal needs and goals than on what the typical person has socked away. If you're curious as to how well...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Markets fell sharply on Friday, sending the Nasdaq Composite to a new closing low for 2022. Tesla shares have fallen by a third in less than a month. Tesla's earnings report next week should give investors some vital information about its fundamental business prospects. You’re reading a free article with...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood’s price target might be outlandish, but there’s certainly reason to be optimistic about Roku today. The investment risk outweighs the reward, given the company’s beaten-down valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?
Sales for this pizza chain are growing again following a pandemic-related slowdown. Domino's has a very efficient business but faces increasing competition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022
These two biotechs don't grab as much attention as some of their larger peers. However, both are excellent innovators that could develop breakthrough therapies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip
It's been a tough year for investors, with all three major indexes plummeting into a bear market. Historically, every bear market decline has been a tantalizing buying opportunity for patient investors. Scooping up shares of these bargain-priced stocks would be a smart move. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival
May wasn't a very merry month for Canoo (GOEV) . Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." The company posted a net loss of $125.4...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more
(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why PepsiCo Stock Is a Buy
The consumer goods giant isn't having much trouble passing along higher prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes
Robert Shiller's Crash Confidence Index shows many investors are worried about a market crash. Last Thursday's whipsaw 1,500-point swing after the latest inflation news illustrates the need to be prepared. With preparation vital, these four stocks are a terrific place to start. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: 1-year CDs paying up to 3.82% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
Business Insider
The average 401(k) balance by age, income level, gender, and industry
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A 401(k) account is an employee-sponsored...
Comments / 0