Read full article on original website
Related
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder...
Comments / 0