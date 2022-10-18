ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bournemouth have no new selection concerns for visit of Southampton

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Bournemouth have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the Premier League match against Southampton.

Midfielder Joe Rothwell and Junior Stanislas returned to the bench for the draw at Fulham after injury lay-offs to bolster the ranks.

Ben Pearson is also available for selection despite not making the last match squad, while Cherries captain Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) remain out.

Southampton will be without defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, who suffered a dislocated shoulder during the draw against West Ham and the extent of the injury continues to be assessed.

Forward Theo Walcott could return after missing Sunday’s game through illness, but midfielder Ibrahima Diallo has also been unwell, so might not be in contention.

Romeo Lavia is stepping up his recovery from a hamstring problem, while defender Tino Livramento (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Neto, Fredericks, Mepham, Smith, Senesi, Cook, Lerma, Christie, Tavernier, Billing, Solanke, Travers, Stephens, Stacey, Zemura, Rothwell, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Anthony, Pearson

Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Salisu, Caleta-Car, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Adams, McCarthy, Lyanco, Larios, Armstrong, Djenepo, Mara, Edozie, Walcott, Diallo

