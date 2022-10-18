Read full article on original website
elmoreautauganews.com
Former Wainwright Home of Prattville renovated as new Office for Elite Automotive of Prattville; Ribbon Cutting Thursday at 10 a.m.
To see an eyesore blossom into an asset, watch the video that captures the former Wainwright family home transformed into a beautiful office with great features. Editor’s Note: The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting tomorrow for Elite Automotive beginning at 10 a.m. The community is invited to come and see the property.
wvasfm.org
Montgomery announces new $600 million beverage production facility
Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned enterprise and investment company will be investing nearly 600 million dollars in Montgomery. The Manna Beverage and Ventures is set to build a beverage production and distribution that will produce alcoholic and non-alcoholic products. Manna Capital Partners founder Ulysses L. “Junior” Bridgeman says building others...
WSFA
Montgomery plans to expand riverfront trail
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pedestrians will now be able to walk further on the riverfront trail. The Montgomery City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to go into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to expand the trail and make it more American with Disabilities Act-accessible. The extension...
alabamanews.net
Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update
On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
Atlantan + ASU Alumni Courtney Stewart Donates $100,000 to Alabama State University
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- On Saturday, Oct. 8, Alabama State University celebrated both a homecoming game and a large gift. Courtney Stewart, an Atlanta native and ASU alumnus (2003 graduate), gave $100,000 to his alma mater. As a former communications major, the money will be largely dedicated to scholarships for communication students and multiple communication department enhancements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006033/en/ (L to R) Vice President Greg Clark, James Stewart, President Ross, Courtney Stewart, Rosiline Stewart, Director Audrey Parks. Photo Credit: Kinasa Rivers
wvasfm.org
WVAS to Air Glassner Bike Challenge Programming
Montgomery, AL –WVAS 90.7 FM, the “Voice of Alabama State University”, will air special programming on its airwaves for the 20th Annual Montgomery Glassner Autumn Challenge. Beginning at 5 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, WVAS will guide riders to bike cycling starting positions at the ASU Football Stadium. Throughout the morning, WVAS will air special music and announcements as riders enjoy breakfast in the ASU Hornet Lounge and then choose one of seven cycling routes spanning five to 125 miles around Montgomery County. All routes will finish at the ASU Football Stadium and riders will return to the ASU Hornet Lounge for lunch.
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN) — A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a […]
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
Troy Messenger
Jasmine Jackson assumes command of Troy’s 117th FSC
The Alabama Nation Guard 117th Forward Support Company in Troy held a Change of Command Ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Troy National Guard Armory with 1st Lt. Jasmine Jackson of Troy assuming command. Jackson said she is honored to have been selected and to be in command of such an...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County Commission Endorses Statewide Amendments #2 and #7
Autauga County, Ala. –Autauga County Commissioners, Chairman Jay Thompson, Vice Chairman John Thrailkill, Rusty Jacksland, Bill Tatum and Larry Stoudemire adopted a resolution in support of statewide Amendments #2 and #7 during the regular Autauga County Commission Meeting on October 18, 2022. Both Amendments appear on the November 8,...
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Voters Talk Bingo Facility Shut Down
Circuit courts in Lowndes and Macon counties — now have less than two weeks to put a stop to electronic bingo in their counties. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled the games illegal last month. Now Lowndes County residents are speaking out. “It’s like a slap in the face for...
Green auto supplier announces $10 million Auburn project, to hire 90
An automotive supplier making carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid vehicles is coming to Auburn’s Technology Park South. Korea Fuel Tech America is planning to renovate an existing building in the park, pumping more than $10 million into the project and hiring 90, according to the City of Auburn.
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Schools Spotlight Alabama Literacy Law
School officials in Dallas County are working hard to inform parents about the Alabama Literacy Act — and make them aware of the law’s impact. “It’s very important for our parents, for the community to know the importance of the Literacy Act.”. Dr. Frederick Hardy is the...
WSFA
Montgomery recycling plant restructures, lays off 21 employees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two dozen people are without a job after Montgomery’s recycling plant, RePower South, announced layoffs. The company said this comes after stalled conversations with the city, but the mayor painted a different picture. RePower South’s recycling services are automatic for Montgomery residents. All waste...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Tametria Dantzler of Montgomery
Tametria Dantzler knows first hand the needs of families who are raising children with autism, and she is making a difference in lives across the River Region. Here’s how she is paying it forward. Nine years ago, Dantzler founded an organization called D.A.T.S. M.O.M.. It stands for “Disability as...
Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy
Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
Former Montgomery Hyundai executive suing, claiming racism, retaliation
A former Hyundai executive at the automaker’s Montgomery plant has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming she was fired from her position after being singularly excluded from leadership, with her position diminished because of racism. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford, who said she was previously the top ranked female and Black executive at...
altoday.com
Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters
On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
selmasun.com
Montgomery Hyundai Plant sued by former executive for alleged discrimination
A former executive at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama (HMMA) in Montgomery has sued the plant for alleged sexual and racial discrimination. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford had served as Director of Administration before her position was terminated during a restructuring in June, said a press release. She is being represented by Artur...
