Missouri State

FOX2now.com

Mayor Jones proposes safety improvements on Grand Boulevard

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones holds a town hall meeting to discuss ways to improve traffic and pedestrian safety on Grand Boulevard in north St. Louis after deadly crashes in the past few months. Mayor Jones proposes safety improvements on Grand …. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones holds a town...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
natureworldnews.com

First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest

A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weather Channel

How Early In The Fall It Has Snowed In Your City

Cities in the far northern United States and Rockies have seen accumulating snow as early as September. October is the month with the earliest measurable snow for many cities in the Midwest and Northeast. Snow has coated the ground in several southern locations during November. Sign up for the Morning...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Allbirds’ new Mizzle releases are perfect for wet winter walks

Allbirds’ sustainable shoes, whether you go for the wool version or eucalyptus ones, are made to be worn for leisure or working out, rain or sunshine. Its latest drop, officially out to shop today, is a trio of new Mizzle performance shoes made for all the grossness this season showers us with.
Daily Mail

An autumnal oasis! Retired couple's spectacular garden bursts into stunning colour with 3,000 plants including 450 azaleas, 120 maples and 15 blue star junipers exploding into dazzling red, orange and yellow

Vibrant images show a wave of autumnal colours spreading across one of Britain's most celebrated back gardens which has attracted 15,000 visitors and will open to the public for the final time this weekend. Tony Newton, 72, and wife Marie, 74, have spent 40 years crafting their spectacular 'Four Seasons'...
Missouri Independent

It’s camo season in the Midwest

I did not grow up in a serious hunting family, but I married into one. Early on, I learned that for hardcore hunters, the time between October and December is sacrosanct. And for true devotees, the rituals of the season start much earlier: getting licenses in order, target practice, and shopping for gear – all in a cloud of camouflage.
VIRGINIA STATE
gigharbornow.org

Stink bugs making annual fall foray onto, into homes

The Great Stink Bug Invasion of 2022 grows stronger by the day. The odiferous insects scale walls and windows, probing for a slightly heated nook, cranny or, better yet, passage to the warm indoors to survive the winter. They buzzily dive bomb people. It’s not because they’re angry, they’re just lousy fliers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
agupdate.com

Country summers create lasting memories

With leaves falling and temperatures cooling, I think back on summer. When you’ve lived in the country for a while, the smells of summer become a fond experience. One of those fragrances is quite pleasant; the other most predominant odor is not always so pleasing. As a matter of fact every time our daughter drives past an agitated being-emptied manure pit or field spread with a thick layer of manure she rapidly waves her hand in front of her face and shuts the window with an appropriate exclamation. It’s important to recall, however, the benefit and necessity of the nutrients that come from that animal effluent. Crops nourished by manure grow healthier and produce a better harvest. Manure is part of the life cycle of people and animals – feed in, refuse out, applied to the fields to nutrify the next crop.
WISCONSIN STATE
getnews.info

Air Choice Patio Heater Renewed the Winter Outdoor Life

People are used to staying indoor in the winter. It is mostly because it’s too cold outside. Due to the cold weather, except for some outdoor sports like skiing, climb mountains and running, they have no reason to go outside even they want to. Demand creates market. Since more...

