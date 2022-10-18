Read full article on original website
U235 Special Board Meeting on Oct. 24
SPECIAL MEETING Monday, October 24, 2022, 7:30 p.m. in the UHS Board of Education Room Uniontown, Kansas. UNIONTOWN USD 235 601 Fifth Uniontown, Kansas 66779. Board of Education Clerk Sherri Hartman Deputy Clerk Charlene Bolinger. Attendance Centers West Bourbon Elementary Uniontown Junior and Senior High School. October 20, 2022. TO:...
Kansas proposes childcare changes to help meet a statewide demand
Kansas Governor Laura and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment today announced proposed changes to childcare regulations, potentially expanding care across the state.
Bourbon County VS Rachel Pruitt
STATE OF KANSAS, Plaintiff, ) RACHEL MAE PRUITT, Defendant. I, Tiana M McElroy, the undersigned County Attorney of Bourbon County, Kansas, in the name and by the authority and on behalf of the State of Kansas, come here now and give the Court. to understand and be informed that:. COUNT...
American Legion Vice Commander Stops in Fort Scott Oct. 25
American Legion National Vice-Commander visiting Fort Scott American Legion Post #25 on a stop for his Kansas American Legion Posts Tour. Who: National American Vice-Commander Glenn Wahus. What: Will meet with American Legion Members, American Legion Riders Members, Sons of the American Legion Members, and American Legion Auxiliary Members to...
Bloody Benders Talk Planned for Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture
Kansas historians will gather at Pittsburg State University for a discussion on a Southeast Kansas serial killer family. The talk will be about the Bloody Benders as a part of the Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture. The event, called The Bender Family Crimes: 150 Years Later, is on October 27th at 7:00pm in the basement of the library. Historians will discuss the crimes committed by the Bender family that set up an inn in remote Labette County. The Benders murdered nearly a dozen travelers over several years who stopped by their inn. These crimes were not discovered until after the family fled the area. They were never caught, and their fate remains a mystery.
Uniontown City Council Meeting Minutes of Oct. 11
The Regular Council Meeting on October 11, 2022 at Uniontown City Hall, was called to order at 7:00PM by Mayor Jurgensen. Council members present were Jess Ervin, Danea Esslinger (7:02), Amber Kelly, and Bradley Stewart. Also in attendance for all or part of the meeting were Raymond George (Uniontown Ruritan), Kyle Knight (Knight’s Tree Service), City Superintendent Bobby Rich, City Codes Enforcement Officer Doug Coyan, City Treasurer Charlene Bolinger, and City Clerk Sally Johnson.
Obituary of Milton Yazel
Milton “Junior” Yazel, 93, of Columbus, Kansas, passed away October 14, 2022, in Oswego, Kansas. He was born February 24, 1929, in Freeman, Missouri, the son of George Algon and Naomi (Wigginton) Yazel. He married Lily Mae Irvin, and she preceded him in death March 1, 1987. Junior...
Walmart Grants $3,500 to Bourbon County EMS
Walmart Provides $3,500 Grant to Bourbon County EMS to address the need for workout equipment for employees. Grant Presented to Bourbon County EMS During a Check Presentation Ceremony at 405 Woodland Hills Blvd, Fort Scott, KS 66701. Fort Scott, KS October 18, 2022– Walmart announced today a $3,500 grant to...
Joplin elementary school placed on soft lockdown
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning Jasper County officials contacted the Joplin Police Department in reference to a vague potential threat involving an unknown school within the city of Joplin. Police notified Joplin Schools about the potential threat and they placed Cecil Floyd Elementary School into what they call “soft...
Obituary of Christy McHenry
Christy Dawn McHenry, age 43, a resident of Fulton, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home. She was born May 29, 1979, in Ft. Scott, Kansas, the daughter of Vern McHenry and Debbie Ballou. Christy graduated from the Ft. Scott High School with the class of...
Death Notice of Joy O’Neal
Joy Ann Whitesell O’Neal, age 82, resident of Nevada, MO, previously Ft. Scott, KS, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, MO. Services for Joy O’Neal will be announced by the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main.
Local police department is looking for feedback from citizens
The Citizen Advisory Committee is looking for citizens to provide input and hold the Joplin Police Department accountable.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
Water Levels Lowered Next Week at Lake Fort Scott During Drought
Bourbon County, as well as many parts of the state and the nation, continue to experience drought conditions, with no helpful rainfall since June. In response to the drought condition, the City of Fort Scott Water Production anticipates releasing water from Lake Fort Scott beginning next week, according to a press release from the City of Fort Scott. This will help to supplement the water already being released from both Cedar Creek and Rock Creek lakes to the Marmaton River.
Rangeline bridge construction progress, large girders arrive to construction site
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday evening October 19, 2022 we caught numerous tractor trailers arriving with huge beams to the Rangeline Bridge construction site. Arriving from the south we learn these huge beams were made of concrete. Sources told us they were concrete not steel, called N U Girders. Workers on scene told us they were arriving to the site from the...
Residence consumed by fire north of Columbus, Kan.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Reports of multiple departments responding to a fire north of Columbus Monday night. “Fire crews are on scene of a large working structure fire north of Columbus. Please avoid the area of NE Lawton Road and Highway 7 if possible.” — Columbus Fire-Rescue On scene we learn the single story residence was consumed by fire. ...
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
Sponsors Sought For Annual Downtown Trick or Treat Parade
The Fort Scott Chamber announces the Annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat Parade!. The past couple of years the attendance has been growing for the Downtown Trick-or-Treat parade with 600+ kids in attendance! At the end of the parade, we serve a hotdog, chips, and drink to each child who is in costume. We have been very thankful for the gracious donations from you all in the past! Last years generous donations were made by the following:
Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
Joplin Spook Light: The full story behind a mysterious orb
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing or flickering light that, to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet […]
