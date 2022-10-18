Kansas historians will gather at Pittsburg State University for a discussion on a Southeast Kansas serial killer family. The talk will be about the Bloody Benders as a part of the Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture. The event, called The Bender Family Crimes: 150 Years Later, is on October 27th at 7:00pm in the basement of the library. Historians will discuss the crimes committed by the Bender family that set up an inn in remote Labette County. The Benders murdered nearly a dozen travelers over several years who stopped by their inn. These crimes were not discovered until after the family fled the area. They were never caught, and their fate remains a mystery.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO