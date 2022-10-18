KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) — On Oct. 18, a federal appeals court sided with the Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) by granting the MLA’s request to expedite its appeal of the decision consideration of its appeal in the National Marine Fisheries Service lawsuit. The suit was filed to reverse the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's plan to restrict lobster fisheries to save the critically endangered right whale. The MLA considers the plan scientifically flawed, and says that if enacted, the rules will cripple the lobster industry.

