WGME
Lobsterman's Association to get expedited appeal in whale plan
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) — On Oct. 18, a federal appeals court sided with the Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) by granting the MLA’s request to expedite its appeal of the decision consideration of its appeal in the National Marine Fisheries Service lawsuit. The suit was filed to reverse the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's plan to restrict lobster fisheries to save the critically endangered right whale. The MLA considers the plan scientifically flawed, and says that if enacted, the rules will cripple the lobster industry.
Another Maine school district to discuss removing 'Gender Queer' book from library
WALDOBORO (WGME) -- Another Maine school district is debating removing a book. RSU 40 will hold a school board meeting Thursday to discuss the removal of "Gender Queer: A Memoir" from the Medomak Valley High School library. The book explores the author's real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation...
How one of Maine's fastest-growing communities is getting ready for Election Day
WINDHAM (WGME) -- We are now three weeks from Election Day, and in Maine, there are a number of key races, including the governor's office. Windham is one of the fastest-growing communities in Maine right now. It is also a community that comes out to vote in huge numbers. In...
Maine looks for more poll workers ahead of Election Day
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As election season ramps up, the state is looking for more poll workers. According to state officials, there needs to be an equal number of poll workers from both the Democratic and Republican Parties, or at most, off by one. You can also be enrolled in a...
Maine lawmakers sue DHHS in hopes of forcing response to subpoena
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Lawmakers are taking DHHS to court. The Government Oversight Committee voted Wednesday 8-1 to move forward with a lawsuit to force DHHS to respond to a subpoena. They're looking for documents and details about each case for the deaths of four children in 2021:. 6-week-old Jaden Harding...
Child at Boys & Girls Club asks LePage about his opinion on abortion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's Republican candidate for governor, former Governor Paul LePage, paid a visit to the Boys and Girls Club in Portland on Monday. The group says it was a chance for LePage to tour the clubhouse and learn about the programs offered. After the tour, the kids got...
$139M to hire more police in U.S., 5 departments in Maine receive funding
The Justice Department is giving tens of millions of dollars to police departments around the country, including five in Maine. The department announced Monday more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s "Office of Community Oriented Policing Services" hiring program. The awards will go to 180 law...
Thousands of Maine small businesses to receive $7 million in energy relief
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that nearly 3,000 Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations will soon receive a one-time electric utility account credit of more than $2,000 to provide relief from increased energy costs. The relief is the product of legislation sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson,...
New Hampshire DOT message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
Early risers in New Hampshire got an eyeful Sunday morning after a DOT board showed an expletive followed by the president's last name. According to officials, the four-letter vulgarity was up for about an hour and half on I-93 in Manchester. It was supposed to say, "shoulder closed." "Someone must...
Fall enrollment up at Maine's community colleges
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Fall enrollment is up 12 percent at Maine’s community colleges, boosted by a new two years of free community college program aimed at re-engaging people whose high school experience was severely disrupted by COVID, according to the Maine Community College System. The Maine Community College System...
Maine high school hockey officials reject latest contract offer from MPA
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine high school hockey season is set to begin in less than two weeks, but there's still no contract between the Maine high school hockey officials and the Maine Principals’ Association. On Tuesday, the Maine high school hockey officials rejected the MPA's latest contract proposal....
Ask the I-Team: How can Mainers address issues with their landlord?
If you rent an apartment in Maine, there's an entire section of state law devoted to your rights. Everything from your security deposit to certain living conditions are covered. Jeannie asked the CBS13 I-Team:. "Can you get evicted from an apartment if you are living in an unsafe unit that...
Sun shines again in Maine after several dreary days
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The sun is finally back in Maine, and it sticks around for the next few days. While we will have some frosty mornings, the deep cold over the Ohio valley and southeastern US does not make it to Maine. Wednesday will be sunny and beautiful across Maine.
Maine couple loses $1.1 million in fake tech support scam
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The FBI is warning people to look out for fake tech support calls and notifications. The scam recently cost one Maine couple more than $1 million. The FBI says the couple received a pop-up alert on their computer telling them their computer had been breached and there was an attempt to compromise their banking information.
Maine Game Wardens find body of missing Vinalhaven man
VINALHAVEN (WGME) -- Maine Game Warden divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man Tuesday. Wardens say 31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen by his family Thursday. His family reported him missing after finding his ATV, boots and a canoe near Folly Pond in Vinalhaven. Adair's body was recovered...
Illinois changes face mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. It amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
Winter weather alerts in effect as cold front sweeps across eastern US
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 100 million people are currently under winter weather alerts because of a massive, lingering cold front. Two dozen temperature records could fall across several southeastern states Thursday. All will see temperatures in the 30s. This early season cold snap will feel even colder with...
Tuesday soaker brings more flooding issues to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Many of you were probably woken up by early morning thunder and lightning on Tuesday. Another powerful cold front with lots of heavy rain is moving through Maine, leading to flooding issues in some areas. Rainfall totals were upwards of 4 inches in spots overnight, with even more...
