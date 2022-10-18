Read full article on original website
Related
Wetumpka Herald
Lots going on in downtown Wetumpka
Downtown Wetumpka will be filled with excitement the next eight weeks. Fall and the holiday season are filled with events that will bring joy to anyone. With fall festivals, art shows and Christmas events everyone will want to come to downtown multiple times before Christmas. • Family Sunshine Center Food...
alabamanews.net
Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update
On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery Regional Airport 5K Runway Run
The Montgomery Regional Airport MGM 5K Runway Run will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The inaugural event will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Montgomery Regional Airport at 4445 Selma Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36108. MGM Airport Marketing and Communications Manager, Brittney Jones-Dabney says all runners and walkers welcome. Registration...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Tametria Dantzler of Montgomery
Tametria Dantzler knows first hand the needs of families who are raising children with autism, and she is making a difference in lives across the River Region. Here’s how she is paying it forward. Nine years ago, Dantzler founded an organization called D.A.T.S. M.O.M.. It stands for “Disability as...
selmasun.com
Local businessmen give Clark Elementary a facelift
Two local businessmen put their businesses on hold to give back on Oct. 1. Dontae Allen of Allen Construction and Pressure Washing and Sheldrick Effinger of Shellshock Contracting LLC spent several hours pressure washing the front of Clark Elementary School. “We had been riding by and we actually had been...
WSFA
Montgomery plans to expand riverfront trail
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pedestrians will now be able to walk further on the riverfront trail. The Montgomery City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to go into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to expand the trail and make it more American with Disabilities Act-accessible. The extension...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
tallasseetribune.com
More businesses opening in downtown Tallassee
Life is coming to downtown Tallassee. More storefronts are opening back up. And it’s all happening just as city leaders are trying to resurface streets and replace sidewalks — project a few years in the making. It’s all attractive to Michelle and David Peppers with their business Peppers...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville’s Parade of Pumpkins Begins Friday! See Lineup of Food Trucks Here
If you like this season of chilly nights and festive displays, head down to Prattville’s historic downtown for activities and a huge variety of creatively carved pumpkins beginning this weekend. There are other activities for the entire family! Enjoy plenty of shopping opportunities and more. FROM THE CITY OF...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery announces new $600 million beverage production facility
Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned enterprise and investment company will be investing nearly 600 million dollars in Montgomery. The Manna Beverage and Ventures is set to build a beverage production and distribution that will produce alcoholic and non-alcoholic products. Manna Capital Partners founder Ulysses L. “Junior” Bridgeman says building others...
Troy Messenger
Jasmine Jackson assumes command of Troy’s 117th FSC
The Alabama Nation Guard 117th Forward Support Company in Troy held a Change of Command Ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Troy National Guard Armory with 1st Lt. Jasmine Jackson of Troy assuming command. Jackson said she is honored to have been selected and to be in command of such an...
elmoreautauganews.com
Former Wainwright Home of Prattville renovated as new Office for Elite Automotive of Prattville; Ribbon Cutting Thursday at 10 a.m.
To see an eyesore blossom into an asset, watch the video that captures the former Wainwright family home transformed into a beautiful office with great features. Editor’s Note: The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting tomorrow for Elite Automotive beginning at 10 a.m. The community is invited to come and see the property.
Clanton Advertiser
Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County
Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery principal surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
A Montgomery principal received a huge surprise this morning for his work in and out of the classroom. Dr. Bryan Cutter, principal at Dalraida Elementary School, received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an assembly Wednesday that he helped organize. The catch is he didn’t know he was the guest of honor.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
WSFA
Montgomery recycling plant restructures, lays off 21 employees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two dozen people are without a job after Montgomery’s recycling plant, RePower South, announced layoffs. The company said this comes after stalled conversations with the city, but the mayor painted a different picture. RePower South’s recycling services are automatic for Montgomery residents. All waste...
WSFA
What this cold blast means for your vehicle
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Did your tire pressure light come on this morning? If so, you certainly weren’t alone. Temperatures fell into the 40s in most locations. Some of us approached 40 degrees. Temps that low will cause even the best, newest tires see their pressure levels drop a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision
On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN) — A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a […]
altoday.com
Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters
On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
Comments / 0