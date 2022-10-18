Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) — New Hampshire authorities have officially charged a man captured in Vermont last week with the April murder of a Concord couple. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested last Wednesday in South Burlington. Authorities say he shot Stephen and Djeswende Reid multiple times on a hiking trail near where they lived. The couple used to live in the Burlington area.
Man arrested in Vermont now faces murder charges
Stephen and Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times in Concord.
Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, 26, is expected to appear Thursday in a St. Albans courtroom as authorities seek his extradition to face two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid in April in Concord, New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI
Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
Spike in cases prompts rabies warning in Vermont
More than 30 animals have tested positive this year, including eight raccoons and two skunks in Chittenden County.
newstalknewengland.com
South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Firearm And Drug Offenses
On Monday, Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington, Vermont was charged in relation to his possession of a firearm and controlled substances. Delima, a multi-time felon, possessed over 30 grams of cocaine and discharged a firearm in Burlington on July 2, 2022. Following a brief appearance Monday, Delima was detained...
Barton Chronicle
Woman denies fleeing from police
NEWPORT— Vermont State Police Trooper Nathan Handy said Shannon Wrabel, 35, of Westfield sped away from him when he tried to speak with her and a passenger in her car. On October 6, Ms. Wrabel appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court and plead innocent to impeding a public officer, a felony, and eluding a law enforcement officer. She also pled innocent to a felony charge of retail theft, stemming from a different incident.
WCAX
Embattled Richmond water superintendent resigns following fluoride scandal
An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 9 hours ago. Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who reported in this week’s issue on...
mynbc5.com
Psychiatrist testifies in trial of man accused of killing wife with a meat cleaver
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The trial of Aita Gurung continued on Wednesday as the defense called more witnesses to the stand, including Gurung's psychiatrist. Dr. Albert Drukteinis, a psychiatrist who first met with Gurung in 2020, talked about Gurung's mental state, including his experiences with anxiety and depression. Drukteinis said...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigate death in Sheldon
SHELDON — Police are investigating a death that occurred in Sheldon this morning. At about 8:15 a.m. authorities were called to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Vermont Route 105. Despite life-saving efforts by an individual who discovered the man...
WCAX
Can new parking rules attract development while reducing use of cars in Burlington?
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 7 minutes ago. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 4 hours ago. Max Holzman is a...
informnny.com
Malone woman arrested after investigation into Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Malone woman was arrested on October 17 in regards to a petit larceny complaint at the Walmart on State Route 11 in Malone, according to New York State Police. Police say 30-year-old Shantele M. Wilcox of Malone allegedly stole $394.97 worth of merchandise. Wilcox...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man faces up to 35 years in prison following July shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington man is behind bars after he appeared in federal court on Monday to answer charges stemming from aJuly 2 shooting incident. Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington was charged with federal drug and firearm offenses after he was arrested for firing a gun at a bus stop on North Avenue this summer.
WCAX
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the Burlington School District and two former BHS teachers seek to sue PCB manufacturer Monsanto in new federal lawsuits, similar cases are unfolding on the other side of the country. And those lawsuits could help the plaintiffs in Vermont win their case. Monday, a Washington...
suncommunitynews.com
Out-of-towner jailed, charged with drug possession
AUSABLE | A Bronx man was arrested Oct. 14 when the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-87. Police allege that after they pulled over a gray 2016 Honda hatchback for speeding on the Northway in the Town of Ausable at about 2:21 p.m., they discovered that a rear-seat passenger had an unspecified amount of narcotics on his person. He was identified as 39-year-old Kareem McCrea, from the Bronx.
newportdispatch.com
Altercation in Swanton leads to charges
SWANTON — Police say they have located a man they were looking for after an incident in Swanton last week. Authorities were notified that a man and a woman were arguing and fighting to the point of waking several neighbors in the area of Meadow Lane at around 2:10 a.m.
New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday
In a time of consolidation, the bank’s investors hope the new bank will attend to the needs of Vermont businesses Read the story on VTDigger here: New Bank of Burlington opens Thursday.
WCAX
Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man faces federal firearms and drug trafficking charges after a shooting outside his apartment this past summer. Police arrested George Goins, 65, in June after a shooting outside his apartment complex. He was charged with shooting a neighbor in the neck. The man survived.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Trespassing charges filed on Monkton man
MONKTON — A 66-year-old man was cited following an incident in Monkton last month. On September 23, authorities say they were notified of a trespassing violation on North Pond Road at around 6:10 p.m. According to the report, John Gargano, of Monkton, entered and remained on property he was...
Comments / 1