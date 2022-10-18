AUSABLE | A Bronx man was arrested Oct. 14 when the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-87. Police allege that after they pulled over a gray 2016 Honda hatchback for speeding on the Northway in the Town of Ausable at about 2:21 p.m., they discovered that a rear-seat passenger had an unspecified amount of narcotics on his person. He was identified as 39-year-old Kareem McCrea, from the Bronx.

