Burlington, VT

WCAX

NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) — New Hampshire authorities have officially charged a man captured in Vermont last week with the April murder of a Concord couple. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested last Wednesday in South Burlington. Authorities say he shot Stephen and Djeswende Reid multiple times on a hiking trail near where they lived. The couple used to live in the Burlington area.
CONCORD, NH
VTDigger

Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, 26, is expected to appear Thursday in a St. Albans courtroom as authorities seek his extradition to face two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid in April in Concord, New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in South Burlington faces murder charges in deaths of former Vermont couple in New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI

Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newstalknewengland.com

South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Firearm And Drug Offenses

On Monday, Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington, Vermont was charged in relation to his possession of a firearm and controlled substances. Delima, a multi-time felon, possessed over 30 grams of cocaine and discharged a firearm in Burlington on July 2, 2022. Following a brief appearance Monday, Delima was detained...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Woman denies fleeing from police

NEWPORT— Vermont State Police Trooper Nathan Handy said Shannon Wrabel, 35, of Westfield sped away from him when he tried to speak with her and a passenger in her car. On October 6, Ms. Wrabel appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court and plead innocent to impeding a public officer, a felony, and eluding a law enforcement officer. She also pled innocent to a felony charge of retail theft, stemming from a different incident.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Embattled Richmond water superintendent resigns following fluoride scandal

An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes.
RICHMOND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigate death in Sheldon

SHELDON — Police are investigating a death that occurred in Sheldon this morning. At about 8:15 a.m. authorities were called to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Vermont Route 105. Despite life-saving efforts by an individual who discovered the man...
SHELDON, VT
informnny.com

Malone woman arrested after investigation into Walmart theft

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Malone woman was arrested on October 17 in regards to a petit larceny complaint at the Walmart on State Route 11 in Malone, according to New York State Police. Police say 30-year-old Shantele M. Wilcox of Malone allegedly stole $394.97 worth of merchandise. Wilcox...
MALONE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Out-of-towner jailed, charged with drug possession

AUSABLE | A Bronx man was arrested Oct. 14 when the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-87. Police allege that after they pulled over a gray 2016 Honda hatchback for speeding on the Northway in the Town of Ausable at about 2:21 p.m., they discovered that a rear-seat passenger had an unspecified amount of narcotics on his person. He was identified as 39-year-old Kareem McCrea, from the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
newportdispatch.com

Altercation in Swanton leads to charges

SWANTON — Police say they have located a man they were looking for after an incident in Swanton last week. Authorities were notified that a man and a woman were arguing and fighting to the point of waking several neighbors in the area of Meadow Lane at around 2:10 a.m.
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. man faces more charges after shooting outside his apartment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man faces federal firearms and drug trafficking charges after a shooting outside his apartment this past summer. Police arrested George Goins, 65, in June after a shooting outside his apartment complex. He was charged with shooting a neighbor in the neck. The man survived.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Trespassing charges filed on Monkton man

MONKTON — A 66-year-old man was cited following an incident in Monkton last month. On September 23, authorities say they were notified of a trespassing violation on North Pond Road at around 6:10 p.m. According to the report, John Gargano, of Monkton, entered and remained on property he was...
MONKTON, VT

