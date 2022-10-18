Good morning, I'm Elisabeth Buchwald here with The Daily Money! It's game day round two for the Yankees (thanks to the rain last night). Fingers crossed for a big win tonight (sorry to any Guardians fans reading this but my loyalty is with the Yanks if you couldn't already tell).

Anyway, enough of that... Here are the top stories to kick off your day.

People selling their homes are budgeting 51% more to fix things up than a year ago. The average work order for repairs was around $3,831 in September compared to $2,537 at the same time a year ago, said PunchListUSA.

The major reversal comes as buyers are being pickier with the leverage they gained as mortgage rates continue to rise, lowering home-buying demand. Meanwhile, a year ago buyers got into bidding wars with one another, often leading them to waive home inspections.

Inflation rewind

The other day I bought five items at Trader Joe's and spent around $30. I didn't even flinch because I've gotten used to paying a lot for a little. But every now and then I think to myself: How did we get here?

USA TODAY's Jim Sergent explored that question in his latest piece . He looked at how Russia's invasion of Ukraine boosted inflation and even looked into the now infamous term, "transitory inflation".

The term is now infamous because the Federal Reserve around a year ago was saying that inflation is transitory, meaning it will naturally come down because what was then driving inflation looked temporary. The Fed later conceded that it was wrong to consider inflation transitory.

However, that's not to say that certain price increases aren't transitory(ish).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Inflation's origin story