Read full article on original website
Related
Texas puts to death inmate who fought rules prohibiting pastor from praying over him during execution
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old...
Inmate's Sister Shares Horrific Photos of His 'Deteriorating Health' in Prison and Begs for Help
The sister of an Alabama inmate has shared disturbing photos of her brother, which are the result she says of the prison failing to provide him appropriate treatment behind bars. In a Facebook post that has been shared 16,000 times, Kassie Vaughan posted photos of her brother, Kastellio Vaughan. In...
The 'only living execution survivor' described his botched lethal injection experience as 'physical and mental torture,' court documents show
The inmate had attempted to request nitrogen hypoxia as his method of death because he said people have difficulty finding his veins, the AP reported.
Judge rules Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole competent to be executed Oct. 20
McALESTER — At a mental health evaluation in July, death row inmate Benjamin Cole told a state psychologist he was "just a super-duper hyperbolic Jesus freak." He denied ever having hallucinations, knew his execution was set for Oct. 20 and knew he was being put to death for murdering his baby daughter, according to the psychologist's report. He expressed hope his spirit would return "to my Father in Heaven."
Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike
At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
msn.com
Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate
Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die
The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
iheart.com
Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot
A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
'Catatonic' Oklahoma Inmate Faces Execution Unless Supreme Court Intervenes
Benjamin Cole, 57, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary on October 20.
Billionaire film producer robbed of $11 million by a Georgia inmate from inside a maximum security prison
The inmate convinced Charles Schwab customer service that he was the media mogul from behind bars.
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
Florida inmate died of broken neck after being tackled by correctional officers
Florida guards broke an inmate’s neck and denied him treatment for five days, before he died a month later, according to a new report.Craig Ridley, 62, died as a result of injuries he sustained when he was tackled down to the ground by Captain William Jerrels on 8 September 2017, The Miami Herald reported. Video recorded by guards and obtained by the Herald shows Mr Ridley, an army veteran, telling officers that he believed his neck was broken. “Your blood pressure and all is fine. You ain’t paralysed,” an officer can be heard saying. Mr Ridley’s injuries at Reception...
Convicted Killer Serving a Life Sentence Dies from ‘Sharp Force Injuries’ Inflicted by Another Alabama Inmate: Coroner
A 29-year-old inmate serving a life sentence in the Alabama prison system for murdering a man in what was described as a marijuana deal gone wrong was himself stabbed to death behind bars earlier this week. Joseph Agee III was killed Monday at the Donaldson Correctional Facility, which AL.com notes...
Two inmates killed at California state prisons within 24 hours, officials say
The first death was reported Tuesday at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom, and the second Wednesday morning at Salinas Valley State Prison.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California prison guard apologizes for assault on inmate, then gets lengthy sentence
A California prison guard who attacked a 65-year-old inmate who later died — and then tried to get his colleagues to cover up his actions — apologized in court Monday, and then was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison. Arturo Pacheco, 40, is one of...
Inmates across Alabama's notoriously macabre prisons are on strike: 'I'm just a slave'
Thousands of Alabama inmates are participating in a labor strike to draw attention to the cruel conditions behind bars in the state.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro in 2004, as he took out the trash while working at a convenience store in Corpus Christi.Prosecutors said Ramirez robbed Castro of $1.25 then stabbed him 29 times. Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies conducted by Ramirez and two women following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez...
'Scared To Die': Emaciated Inmate Remains In Prison As Health Deteriorates
Attorneys for Kastellio Vaughan say the inmate lost 75 pounds in a month while at the Elmore Correctional Facility in Alabama.
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate
COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
Comments / 0