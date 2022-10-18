ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
msn.com

Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam

Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River

The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
ALASKA STATE
advnture.com

See hiker take cover behind trees while magnificent bull moose saunters along trail

If you find yourself too close for comfort, keeping out of sight and getting behind something solid is a smart move. A hiker had a narrow escape recently when he stumbled across a huge bull moose while walking solo on a narrow trail. In a video that went viral after being shared on Twitter (opens in new tab), the hiker kept their cool and took cover behind a small clump of trees. Although narrow, the trunks were enough to keep the person hidden while the moose strolled past, seemingly unaware of their presence.
COLORADO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This Simple Bait Will Bring Idaho Moose to Your Front Door

Moose like pumpkins. I saw a video on Facebook where a moose was chowing down on a pumpkin at the end of the driveway, and he was oblivious to anything else going on around him. Munching the pumpkin was his sole focus. So, I typed “moose pumpkins” into YouTube, and you would be shocked by how many videos you can locate. Oh, and elk too!
IDAHO STATE
Lootpress

Squirrel hunting still captivates young Mountaineers

Setting aside the bald eagle, and possibly Ben Franklin’s favored turkey, it’s the squirrel that should lay claim to being our national symbol. It’s likely that without the squirrel there might never have been a United States of America to begin with. That’s right, and here’s why....

