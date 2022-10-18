Read full article on original website
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was hospitalized Sunday night in Cedar Rapids. According to Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock, she was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital with a kidney infection and is receiving treatment. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers […]
KCCI.com
Rep. Ashley Hinson and challenger Liz Mathis debate in battle for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — KCCI, along with KCRG in Cedar Rapids and KWQC in the Quad Cities, held a debate between the candidates running for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson (who has spent one term in Congress representing Iowa's 1st Congressional District) is running for a seat in the newly redrawn District 2. Her challenger is Democrat Liz Mathis.
'Squeaky tight' and debate night
Good morning, Two of Iowa's congressional races are "squeaky tight," according to J. Ann Selzer and our newest round of Iowa Poll results. The Democratic and Republican candidates in Iowa's 2nd and 3rd districts are within just a few percentage points of each other. It's an even closer race than before for 3rd...
Rep. Hinson Hospitalized, ‘Feeling Better’ With Kidney Infection
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The staff of Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she’s feeling better. The U.S. Representative was hospitalized Sunday with a kidney infection. Her chief of staff says Hinson is still undergoing treatment at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She’ll remain there overnight.
No More Mr. 'Iowa Nice' Guy: Former GOP Giant Jim Leach On Siding Against Chuck Grassley
The genteel ex-House Financial Services chairman says he’s “appalled” at today’s GOP, and has switched his registration to Democratic.
Iowa Senator Debate: Franken, Grassley argue over dismissed kissing allegation by fired staffer
JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) — Abortion rights and an allegation of an unwanted kiss that Des Moines police dismissed six months ago brought some of the most prolonged exchanges in what could be the only debate between the two major party candidates in Iowa’s U.S. senate race Thursday night. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, a New Hartford […]
KBUR
Grassley 46%, Franken 43% in new Des Moines Register Iowa Poll
Des Moines, IA- A new Des Moines Register Poll released over the weekend shows incumbent senator Chuck Grassley holds a 3% lead over Democrat Mike Franken. Radio Iowa reports that the poll of likely voters was taken from October 9th through the 12th. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they supported Grassley. Forty-three percent said they supported Franken. Seven percent said they were undecided or plan to skip voting on the U.S. Senate race.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Agriculture Online
Report Iowa Asian copperleaf sightings to department of agriculture
A weed first discovered in Black Hawk County, Iowa, in 2016 has again been spotted in 2022, nearly 30 miles away in Grundy County. Due to its potential threat to row crops, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking Iowans to report any sightings to determine the potential scale of the infestation.
Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand
The talented and intrepid reporter Dave Hoekstra, a former 30-year writer with the Chicago Sun-Times, spent the better part of three years chronicling the struggle of independent newspapers like my family’s to survive amid a perfect storm of challenges and attacks that have shuttered thousands of locally owned papers or forced them to sell to […] The post Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
270towin.com
Sen. Grassley Lead Narrows in Latest Survey by Highly-Rated Iowa Pollster
Sen. Chuck Grassley is narrowly ahead of Democrat Mike Franken, according to the latest Des Moines Register Iowa Poll. The Republican, seeking his 8th term, led Franken by three points, 46% to 43%. The survey, of 620 likely Iowa voters, has a margin of error of 3.9%. It was conducted by Selzer & Company, rated A+ by FiveThirtyEight.
New Rule: Iowa School District Will Allow Staff to Carry Weapons
It's a hot-button issue, to say the least: teachers and faculty carrying a weapon in a school, during regular hours, with students present. A discussion where you're almost certain to find many differences of opinion. One Iowa school district has just OK'd staff to carry weapons on school grounds, making...
KCRG.com
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson released from hospital, still recovering from kidney infection
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a kidney infection. Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital on Sunday evening. The hospitalization forced the cancellation of a debate planned for Tuesday night between Hinson and her...
Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment
Two survivors of shootings encouraged Iowans Wednesday to vote against a proposed constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use. Iowans are now able to vote early or by mail in the Nov. 8 elections. On the ballot is the proposed “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment,” which raises the legal standard to justify restrictions […] The post Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school district likely to name interim superintendent Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board for the Cedar Rapids Community School District says it plans to name an interim superintendent in the next few days. In a message addressed to CRCSD Staff and Families, the district said the issue will be on the agenda for its Oct. 24 meeting, and naming the interim superintendent during the meeting is likely.
Letters: Mike Franken deserves our thanks; Chuck Grassley deserves our votes
Mike Franken deserves our grateful thanks; Chuck Grassley deserves our votes Adm. Mike Franken deserves our grateful thanks for his service to the country. Sen. Chuck Grassley deserves our vote based on the aggregate body of his work on behalf of Iowans over a lifetime of service. Grassley works tirelessly on our behalf each...
Op-Ed: Iowa is a gold standard example for fiscal responsibility
President Joe Biden and members of Congress should pay more attention to the pro-growth fiscal policies occurring in the states. The federal budget process is a disaster, and the out-of-control spending has led to high inflation. The national debt is approaching $31 trillion and rising. Federal policymakers should look to Iowa as an example for sound fiscal policy. Gov. Kim Reynolds is demonstrating that prudent budgeting and pro-growth tax reforms lead to a stable fiscal foundation and strong economy.
