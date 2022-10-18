ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Gazette

New development to break ground in Lakeland

A retail and housing development is coming to 608 Prospect St. — the old site of Florida Tile — soon. Atlanta-based real estate company Carter, which proposed the development last fall, has officially purchased the 22-acre site west of Lake Wire and plans to break ground before the end of the year.
LAKELAND, FL
Longboat Observer

Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch

Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
CLEARWATER, FL
usf.edu

Polk County prepares to vote on restarting a land conservation property tax next month

Polk County voters will decide whether to restart a tax dedicated to purchasing and preserving land for conservation next year. The property tax initially ran from 1995 until 2015, and provided Polk County with over $80 million it used for preserving properties such as the popular Circle B Bar Preserve and the Lakeland Highlands Scrub.
Tampa Bay News Wire

JMX Brands Director of Stores and Fulfillment Kari-Jo Koshes chosen in 40 Under 40 recognitions for 2022

Sarasota, Fla.— JMX Brands Director of Stores and Fulfillment Kari-Jo Koshes, DBA, has been recognized in the Business Observer’s 2022 40 Under 40 selections. “I appreciate the opportunities for growth and leadership skills that JMX Brands has made possible for me. I am honored to be chosen for this 40 Under 40 award and thank my mentor, JMX Brands CEO Jim Miller,” said Koshes.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

A PORTION OF LAKE HOLLINGSWORTH DRIVE WILL CLOSE BETWEEN NEVADA ROAD AND CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE FOR A WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT

Starting Monday, October 24th, the City of Lakeland Water Department will be replacing an older and problematic asbestos water main with PVC pipe along the east side of Lake Hollingsworth Drive between Collins Lane and Crystal Lake Drive. The project is in the current budget cycle at a cost of $175,000 and it will take approximately six weeks to complete.
LAKELAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees

A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Aerial mosquito control spraying begins in Polk County after Hurricane Ian

BARTOW, Fla. — Neighborhoods in Polk County might notice low-flying aircraft spraying insecticides for mosquito control starting this week. After Hurricane Ian rolled through Florida, the mosquito population surged from flooding, Polk County said in a news release. In an effort to control what the county is calling a public health emergency, aerial spraying for mosquito control will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
POLK COUNTY, FL

