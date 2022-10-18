Read full article on original website
New development to break ground in Lakeland
A retail and housing development is coming to 608 Prospect St. — the old site of Florida Tile — soon. Atlanta-based real estate company Carter, which proposed the development last fall, has officially purchased the 22-acre site west of Lake Wire and plans to break ground before the end of the year.
Longboat Observer
Rezone vote due for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Colleen Blumenthal walked through Blumenberry Farms, surveying the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Ian flooded most of their crops, killing everything. The greenhouse was ripped apart. Trees were down everywhere on the property. But in no way does she consider Hurricane Ian as the farm's biggest threat. On Oct. 25...
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
WESH
Customers who were sold watered-down gas at Orlando gas station want to be reimbursed
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, WESH 2 News reported that the Chevron Stop N Go on East Colonial was ordered by the Florida Department of Agriculture to stop selling gas. Documents revealed at least six drivers complained after their cars suffered damage from gas contaminated with water. One driver...
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
Parramore homeowners bombarded by investor offers to buy their homes
ORLANDO, Fla. — Homeownership in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood is trending down, with more than 90% of the people there being renters. And some people are concerned that that number could get even higher as investors and developers continue to buy up property in the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
usf.edu
Polk County prepares to vote on restarting a land conservation property tax next month
Polk County voters will decide whether to restart a tax dedicated to purchasing and preserving land for conservation next year. The property tax initially ran from 1995 until 2015, and provided Polk County with over $80 million it used for preserving properties such as the popular Circle B Bar Preserve and the Lakeland Highlands Scrub.
Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park opens this weekend
The much anticipated 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park is scheduled to open this weekend in Lakeland with a huge event.
Tampa Bay News Wire
JMX Brands Director of Stores and Fulfillment Kari-Jo Koshes chosen in 40 Under 40 recognitions for 2022
Sarasota, Fla.— JMX Brands Director of Stores and Fulfillment Kari-Jo Koshes, DBA, has been recognized in the Business Observer’s 2022 40 Under 40 selections. “I appreciate the opportunities for growth and leadership skills that JMX Brands has made possible for me. I am honored to be chosen for this 40 Under 40 award and thank my mentor, JMX Brands CEO Jim Miller,” said Koshes.
A PORTION OF LAKE HOLLINGSWORTH DRIVE WILL CLOSE BETWEEN NEVADA ROAD AND CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE FOR A WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT
Starting Monday, October 24th, the City of Lakeland Water Department will be replacing an older and problematic asbestos water main with PVC pipe along the east side of Lake Hollingsworth Drive between Collins Lane and Crystal Lake Drive. The project is in the current budget cycle at a cost of $175,000 and it will take approximately six weeks to complete.
LISTEN: Tournament in Florida Marks 100 Years of Water Skiing
Winter Haven playes a major role in development of the sport
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
How this local food truck park became one of the largest in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. World Food Trucks park in Kissimmee -- already among the largest in the country -- plans to grow even more. The food truck park at...
businessobserverfl.com
Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees
A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
Central Florida sees coolest night of the season so far
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the coolest afternoon in Orlando since March 13, or 220 days, Central Florida is setup for the coolest night of the season so far, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A frost advisory is in...
click orlando
Central Florida woman joins national lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County woman has joined a national class action lawsuit against Hyundai Motor America and Kia America Inc. alleging “blatant breach of public trust” led to a surge in thefts of certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles sold without an engine immobilizer. Stephanie...
Duke Energy Florida files to refund customers $56M annually in federal corporate tax savings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida customers could soon see a cheaper bill as the energy company is proposing to pass on $56 million dollars of corporate tax savings annually to customers. If the filing is approved, residential rates will decrease $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours in January. "We...
Aerial mosquito control spraying begins in Polk County after Hurricane Ian
BARTOW, Fla. — Neighborhoods in Polk County might notice low-flying aircraft spraying insecticides for mosquito control starting this week. After Hurricane Ian rolled through Florida, the mosquito population surged from flooding, Polk County said in a news release. In an effort to control what the county is calling a public health emergency, aerial spraying for mosquito control will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
