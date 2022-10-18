Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee Announces ‘Stuff The Bus’ Event to Benefit the Food Bank of Manatee, a Plus Program of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Area Real Estate Team Hosting 9th Annual Lemonade Stand to Benefit Pediatric Cancer
Coldwell Banker Realty agent Martha Thorn and her team, known collectively as the Thorn Collection, are hosting a community fundraising event, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 598 Indian Rocks Road North, Belleair Bluffs, from 4-6 pm. They have taken the iconic childhood symbol of a lemonade stand and transformed it into a fundraising event to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. The Thorn Collection Lemonade Stand website says it’s to support the fighters, admire the survivors, honor the taken and, above all, never give up hope for a cure.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Closing Weekend at The Bay Park’s 10-Day Grand Opening Offers Free and Exciting Programs for All
SARASOTA, Fla. – October 19, 2022 – The 10 Days at The Bay Grand Opening of the park continues with a number of free closing weekend events! The Grand Opening began on Friday, October 14, and continues through Sunday, October 23. Highlights of the closing weekend include:. RADD...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Drug Free Manatee Announces Red Ribbon Week 2022 Event Lineup
BRADENTON, FL, October 18th, 2022 – As Manatee County’s Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition, Drug Free Manatee invites the community to join in recognizing Red Ribbon Week from October 23rd through 31st with its 2022 event lineup. Red Ribbon Week raises awareness of the impact of substance abuse facing our community, and encourages parents, educators, business owners and other community organizations to promote healthy lifestyles free of substance abuse.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key has a NEW (youngest) resident!
wfit.org
Migrant workers among those experiencing food insecurity after Hurricane Ian
With three weeks having passed since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, some are still finding it hard to feed themselves and obtain basic household supplies. State agencies like the Florida Department of Emergency Management is pivoting away from offering immediate assistance, like food and water, and towards long-term recovery assistance as communities begin to stabilize.
Mysuncoast.com
Housing rehab assistance available in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County low- and very low-income homeowners can apply for financial help for housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance through Oct. 24. Qualifying residents can apply for the State Housing Initiative Partnership Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement Program, which provides 0% interest-deferred payment 30-year loans to make code-related repairs to single-family homes or replace dilapidated single-family housing structures.
941area.com
Spotlight | Best Brunch Restaurants in Sarasota
From champagne and orange juice to chicken and waffles, brunch is a favorite meal! The perfect Sunday activity following a night out, it allows us to rejuvenate and repair the damage done the night before. It's an opportunity to relax and dine while sipping a little hair of the dog. Feed your body, spirit, and mind at any of these best brunch restaurants in Sarasota. Click on the links for additional info and to navigate to their websites.
Mysuncoast.com
Mayors Feed The Hungry sets out to restock Suncoast food pantries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Food banks in Sarasota and Manatee Counties have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. They have dipped into reserves and now, non-profits are low on food and funds as Thanksgiving approaches. “Our food pantries are busy at work helping people who are in dire need. We...
Tampa Bay News Wire
19th Annual Halloween Safe Kids Night
MANATEE COUNTY, FLORIDA – Crime Stoppers of Manatee County is pleased to announce it is again partnering with the Manatee County Fair for this year’s 19th Annual Halloween Safe Kids Night. The event will be held on Halloween, Monday October 31st, 2022 from 5:30pm – 8:30pm in the Mosaic Arena at the Manatee Fairgrounds in Palmetto. Visitors may park along 17th Street West and enter the event through Gate #1 across from Palmetto High School or enter via Gate #9 on 14th Ave West across from Church on the Rock. Parking will be available in the midway area on the south end of the fairgrounds.
sarasotamagazine.com
Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Has Arrived In Sarasota
A new chicken sandwich joint has joined the Sarasota scene. Hot Chikn Kitchn, which opened this weekend on Bahia Vista near U.S. 41, serves up Nashville-style hot chicken in the form of sandwiches, tenders, and even chicken and waffles. Owner Jon O'Driscoll knew it was fate when he was referred...
‘We are not alone’: Thousands of Samaritan’s Purse volunteers work to help people impacted by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After nearly three weeks, families and various construction crews are still cleaning up after Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida last month. Several charity groups have been on the ground helping out homeowners, including Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian Evangelical and Aid organization based out of...
Mysuncoast.com
Kids injured while riding bikes get wonderful surprise from North Port PD
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police provided a happy update to a story that had a community very concerned. Earlier this month, following Hurricane Ian, two students were riding their bikes on Nimbus Drive. Sarasota County Schools were out due to the storm. Officers say a driver struck the two kids who were then transported to the hospital.
Tampa Bay mom frustrated with son’s late arrival amid school bus driver shortage
One Tampa Bay mom is frustrated to see her son late to school every day, missing first period.
Tampa Bay News Wire
24th Annual Manatee County Stand Down to Benefit Homeless Veterans
BRADENTON – Turning Points and its partners are hosting the 24th annual Stand Down on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 8:00 am to 12:00pm at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto. This event focuses on helping homeless and potentially homeless veterans and their families, but...
Tampa Bay News Wire
New CEO Appointed at JFCS of the Suncoast Following National Search
SARASOTA, Fla. – (Oct. 20, 2022) Following an extensive national search, JFCS of the Suncoast announces the appointment of Dr. Helene Lotman to the CEO and President role effective Jan. 1, 2023. A mission-driven professional and visionary executive with more than 30 years of experience in diverse global business...
Hurricane Ian impacts force Chalk Festival organizers to downsize, relocate with short notice
Organizers of the Chalk Festival have faced many challenges with the well-attended event over the years.
DK Farms in Largo has fall fun and festive frights for everyone in the family
DK Farms in Largo is hosting a Fall Festival for families -- and a Fearville haunted attraction for older braver souls.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Women’s Resource Center Presents Career Connections: Interested in Funding Your Education?
During this online session, participants will learn how to fund education through financial aid, grants, and scholarships. Panelists include representatives from the Manatee Community Foundation, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, and USF-Sarasota-Manatee. (October 20, 2022) The Sarasota-Manatee region is rich in educational offerings for adults. There are also diverse funding...
