Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee Announces ‘Stuff The Bus’ Event to Benefit the Food Bank of Manatee, a Plus Program of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee

MANATEE COUNTY, FLORIDA – Crime Stoppers of Manatee County is pleased to announce it is again partnering with the Manatee County Fair for this year’s 19th Annual Halloween Safe Kids Night. The event will be held on Halloween, Monday October 31st, 2022 from 5:30pm – 8:30pm in the Mosaic Arena at the Manatee Fairgrounds in Palmetto. Visitors may park along 17th Street West and enter the event through Gate #1 across from Palmetto High School or enter via Gate #9 on 14th Ave West across from Church on the Rock. Parking will be available in the midway area on the south end of the fairgrounds.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO