Philadelphia, PA

Oh rats! Philadelphia moves up a spot on the 'Rattiest Cities' list

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aThT_0idTqMCX00

It's gotten slightly worse for Philadelphia when it comes to the rat population.

The city has ranked 6th this year on Orkin's annual "Rattiest Cities" list.

That's up one spot from last year.

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons," Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist,said in a press release. "Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus."

Chicago was dubbed the "rattiest" city in the U.S. for the eighth consecutive year.

New York beat out Los Angeles for the No. 2 ranking, and Hartford, Connecticut and Miami broke into the top 20, according to the list released Monday.

Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Each fall, mice and other rodents invade an estimated 21 million homes in the United States, Orkin said. They typically enter homes between October and February looking for food, water and shelter from the cold. And, unique to previous years, with the influx of outdoor dining structures brought on by the COVID pandemic, rodents have found the perfect place to dine, live and multiply, Orkin said.

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons," said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. "Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus."

Here is how the top 10 looks:

1. Chicago

2. New York

3. Los Angeles

4. Washington, D.C.

5. San Francisco

6. Philadelphia

7. Baltimore

8. Cleveland

9. Detroit

10. Denver

Orkin recommends the following tips to help prevent rats and mice in and around the home:

  • Do not leave out food. Small crumbs and garbage are popular food sources, as are dry goods such as grains and cereals. These should be kept in sealed metal or glass containers to prevent contamination.

  • Avoid cluttered spaces. Cardboard objects prove attractive to rodents, as they tend to chew them up for use in their nests.

  • Do not let the landscaping run wild. Tall grass with adequate harborages, such as woodpiles next to the house, can be ideal habitats for rodents. Tree branches in contact with homes can also offer rodents easy access to the upper levels of your home where they may find a way into the attic.

  • Inspect both inside and outside your home for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.

  • Look for possible entry points outside your home and seal cracks and holes if any are found. Install weather strips around entryways, especially under doors, to help block rodents from sneaking inside.

Comments / 29

Cecilia White
4d ago

I will stay in my little State, thank you, would never consider eating in Phil. or NYC, makes my skin crawl thinking about the Restaurant after it's closed for the evening.

Reply(2)
8
LPG-white
4d ago

Does this include the citizens that consistently destroy everything that they are handed.

Reply
12
smiley
4d ago

if you ride through Philadelphia it's really trashed out terrible no wonder it's rats 🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply(2)
11
 

