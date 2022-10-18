McDonald's in southeast Topeka reopens with new look and technology six months after demolition

In late April, employees watched as the McDonald's at 2880 S.E. California Ave., was demolished after 38 years.

Six months later, the restaurant celebrated its return Monday, showing off a new look for area residents.

The southeast location opened to the public at 6 a.m. Tuesday. It will be open 24 hours a day.

The restaurant's new look falls under the McDonalds's company Project Ray design. Project Ray is a contemporary lay-out by Landini's Associates' design and is named after the brand's founder, Ray Kroc.

The restaurant is now "just under 7,000 square feet" and faces east. The previous location was built in 1984 and faced west.

A larger side-by-side drive-through and digital menu boards are featured, along with indoor kiosks that allow customers to serve themselves.

"We believe the city and neighborhood will really like this look." said owner Tom Dobski.

Dobski said the new layout is safer and has an efficient traffic flow for their customers.

McDonald's engaging in the community

Customers were eager for the S.E. 29th location to reopen.

"We appreciate all the customers support, who traveled to the downtown McDonald's and the south Topeka McDonald's," said Dobski. "I think the customers went to those two stores primarily while we were shut down over the last six months."

Senior store manager Bob Charay worked at other McDonald's locations across the capital city during the rebuild. He said customers always said to him: "When's the 29th and California store going to open? We're ready for it to come back!"

Charay said learning the new technology in the restaurant will be a challenge, but "I've got a lot of young, good people working with me, so they'll help me out and probably learn it faster than me."

McDonald's is working with The Topeka Ronald McDonald house, Topeka Rescue Mission and SENT Topeka to bring awareness to what each organization does in the community.

Collection barrels from the Topeka Rescue Mission will be available at every Topeka McDonald's location for donations from the public. A $2,000 contribution was given to each organization Monday evening.

"It warms my heart to see so many of us coming together to witness something so beautiful that's going to enhance and help elevate East Topeka," said executive director of SENT Topeka Nikki Ramirez Jennings.

Dobskis are no stranger to McDonald's in Topeka

The southeast Topeka McDonald's has been owned the past seven and a half years by Lawrence-based Dobski & Associates, owned by Tom Dobski and his wife, Marilyn.

Dobski & Associates owns nine McDonald's restaurants in Topeka and 19 across northeast Kansas. The couple opened their first franchise on Nov. 1, 1981, in Leavenworth. Their sons Michael and Kevin are also involved in the company.

Keishera Lately is a business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Lately_KT.