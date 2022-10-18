Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season
(DETROIT & CHICAGO): Today, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, PONANT’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Delta flight headed to Seoul returns to Detroit due to 'unruly' passenger
A late-night Delta flight traveling to Seoul reversed course Monday and returned to Detroit Metropolitan Airport due to an issue with a customer onboard that prompted police intervention. Delta Flight 283 from Detroit to Seoul took off just before midnight but was in the air for about two hours before it returned to the Wayne County airport because the flight crew had an issue with an "unruly" passenger, a Delta spokesman said Tuesday morning. The flight, which...
Its National Seafood Month! 10 Great Metro Detroit Seafood Restaraunts
October is National Seafood Month, and that means it’s time to celebrate all things yummy! Whether you’re a fan of salmon, shrimp, or tuna, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite seafood dishes. Here are some fun facts about seafood to get you in the mood for a seafood feast. If you need a place to score some around Metro Detroit, I’ve got you covered. Below is a listed of 10 great Metro Detroit seafood restaurants.
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
Meet the Architect Overseeing the Michigan Central Project
Ford executives, casting about for a firm to oversee a master plan for redeveloping Michigan Central Station and the 30-acre area around it, landed on a New York firm called Practice for Architecture and Urbanism, or PAU. Its founder, Vishaan Chakrabarti, 56, has focused his career on large-scale urban revival efforts. Notably, he helped concoct the groundbreaking idea […] The post Meet the Architect Overseeing the Michigan Central Project appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron subvariant BA.5 is currently responsible for nearly 68% of all cases in the U.S.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Michigan designer shines with Indian-inspired styles at Paris Fashion Week
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — You could say Rachna Chandra was destined to be a designer. "My name 'Rachna' literally means creativity ... so that's how I think I was born for it," she said. Growing up in India, sewing started as just a hobby for Rachna. "I used...
Detroit seeking photographers to capture murals in the city for interactive map
The City of Detroit has murals spread throughout, and now, officials are looking to get pictures of every mural in the city. The city's department of arts, culture & entrepreneurship is seeking mural hunters to help document all of the murals in the city. Officials are looking for photographers and...
Pontiac Middle School students receive free Detroit-themed Air Jordans
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit is one of three cities in the world to get its own city-themed Air Jordans. Detroiters have been able to buy them, but starting Friday, the shoes go on sale globally. Over 100 eighth graders at Pontiac Middle School received their very own pairs...
Detroit to host Halloween in the D activities throughout the city
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit to host Halloween in the D with family-friendly, fun activities across the city from October 29-31. The Department of Neighborhoods initiative still needs sponsors, candy donations and volunteers for events, Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat locations at Detroit police stations and fire stations.
Kroger Delivery fulfillment center opens in Metro Detroit
ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...
Towing company confronted by New Era Detroit, Trick Trick over alleged predatory practices
DETROIT (FOX 2) - New Era Detroit and rapper Trick Trick confronted a towing company Friday over alleged predatory practices. They are accusing Goch and Sons Towing of illegally towing vehicles after a woman's vehicle was on the verge of being towed while within the 15-minute grace period at Medical Court Apartments near Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Detroit-inspired Two 18 Air Jordans to be released online Friday
After an hours-long line during the in-store release on Friday, the Two 18 Air Jordans will be released across the country online this week. The Air Jordan 2 Low sneakers will be released on the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Thousands of people showed up...
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
Over 100 Detroit families receive free computers through charity partnership
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over 100 Detroit families received free computers Wednesday. It’s the result of a charity partnership to give Detroit families the support they need to live healthy lives. For some, not having access to a computer can be an inconvenience. However, for many Detroiters, especially those...
Power cut, windows smashed, fencing torn apart overnight at Detroit Dog Rescue building
DETROIT – Officials with Detroit Dog Rescue said someone broke into their building overnight and cut the power, smashed windows, and tore apart fencing. The incident happened during the early morning hours Wednesday (Oct. 19) at the Detroit Dog Rescue location on the city’s east side. “All the...
