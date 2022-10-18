Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
salestechstar.com
Taulia Introduces ESG Component to Its Supply Chain Finance Program With Henkel
Taulia, a leading working capital management solutions provider, and Henkel, the German adhesives and consumer goods giant, have today announced the successful integration of sustainability criteria into the largest segment of Henkel’s supply chain finance program. The Supply Chain Finance program, which the two companies have been running since...
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New AI-powered Geospatial Capabilities for Rapid Supply Chain Network Optimization with Dynamic Lead Times
AI-driven Geospatial Capabilities to Enable Businesses to Avoid Choked and Unprofitable Distribution Routes and Optimize On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) Deliveries. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced the addition of powerful geospatial capabilities to its Logistics and Distribution Module. The introduction of powerful Logistics and Material Flow dashboards...
TechCrunch
GlobalFair secures new cash to simplify procuring construction materials
The construction materials market is fragmented, according to GlobalFair CEO Shaily Garg, because it involves layers of both supply chain and logistics complexities. In a 2021 survey for the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo, the vast majority of builders said that the time it takes to obtain materials — and the cost of materials — continue to be the top issues they face.
salestechstar.com
Nulogy Names Supply Chain Industry Leader Michael King as Customer Experience Officer
Industry Veteran Strengthens Nulogy Leadership Team as Company Growth Increases. Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, announced that manufacturing and supply chain industry veteran Michael King has joined the Nulogy leadership team as Customer Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created role, King will report directly to...
My logistics company operates warehouses in 2 of the sector's hottest markets. We made 8 figures in revenue last year thanks to the boom in e-commerce.
Brendan Heegan, founder of Boxzooka, works with retailers, wholesalers, and subscription-box companies, and his warehousing business is flourishing.
freightwaves.com
Slync.io taps Urban as CEO of embattled supply chain platform
Logistics technology provider Slync.io announced Tuesday that it has named John Urban as CEO and chairman of the board, replacing Chris Kirchner, who was fired in August. Urban, who co-founded and grew GT Nexus into one of the world’s largest cloud-based software-as-a-service networks, has served as a strategic adviser for Slync.io since 2018, according to Tuesday’s Business Wire press release.
Supply Chain Conference Focuses on Real-World Best Practice Case Studies to Build Agility and Resilience Through Better Planning
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, will host its Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit 2022, Oct. 26, 2022. The event is free and will feature an impressive lineup of industry speakers who will take the stage for a virtual event streamed live from Kinaxis’ HQ in Ottawa, Ontario. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005208/en/ Big Ideas in Supply Chain Summit, virtual event hosted by Kinaxis on October 26, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves and ZUUM partner to provide SONAR features to mutual customers
FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, and ZUUM, which connects shippers, brokers, carriers, and drivers on one Logistics Super Platform, are partnering. FreightWaves customers will have access to both the FreightWaves Trusted Rate Assessment Consortium (TRAC) Spot Rates TRAC Spot Rates and SONAR Capacity Lane Scores inside the ZUUM rating engine. Users simply enter their SONAR API credentials into the ZUUM transportation management system (TMS) in order to access the data.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Global Trade Slowdown Negatively Impacts Manufacturing, Retail, Transport, Logistics Activity
Data from Tradeshift reveals that trade activity across retail, manufacturing, transport and logistics dropped sharply in Q3, as the volume of transactions between buyers and suppliers globally slowed for the third consecutive quarter. “The good news is that supply chain bottlenecks are easing, and shipping costs are falling,” says Christian...
Stellar Appoints Renaud Casanova as CTO to Accelerate Technology Innovation in the Next Stage of Growth
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Stellar, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, today announced the appointment of Renaud Casanova as Chief Technology Officer and member of Stellar’s executive team, effective September 19, 2022. Mr. Casanova is a technology leader with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth businesses. He brings deep expertise in product strategy, engineering, data, and IT and will help drive Stellar’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005023/en/ Renaud Casanova, former VP of Product and Engineering at Enjoy Technology, joins Stellar to transform the company’s technology-driven marketplace. (Photo: Renaud Casanova)
freightwaves.com
Pallets finally get their due with online marketplace for buyers, sellers
For all the underappreciated parts of the supply chain, no item could be more accurately called its Rodney Dangerfield than the ubiquitous wooden pallet. Often tossed aside, left outside or simply burned, the pallet serves only one purpose. Yet without it, global commerce might come to a screeching halt. Talk...
freightwaves.com
Invoice sizes down, but at TriumphPay, other growth indicators point up
There are a lot of numbers in the quarterly earnings report of Triumph Bank. But the one that clearly matters most for the long-term strategy of the company is 21.7%. That is the year-on-year volume growth of what are known as “conforming payments” on the payments network of TriumphPay, the invoice processing and payment arm of Triumph Bank (NASDAQ: TBK) that last year was radically changed by the acquisition of HubTran.
segd.org
Mad Systems Welcomes Paul Kent as Vice President of Global Business Development!
We are excited to welcome Paul Kent to our growing Mad Systems team as the Vice President of Global Business Development!. Paul brings 30 years of experience to the award-winning Audio-Visual system design & integration company, with an extensive background in the themed entertainment industry serving on boards for the TEA and IAAPA associations as well as being a 2021 inductee for the Blooloop Top 50 Influencers.
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
PPRO’s New Orchestration Layer Enables Customers to Deploy, Control and Scale Hundreds of Payment Services Through One Connection
PPRO, the leading provider of digital payments infrastructure, has completed the rollout of its new, no-code service orchestration layer, uniting hundreds of payment, acquiring, and risk products from dozens of providers – all of which can be deployed and scaled through one connection. PPRO’s orchestration layer enables customers to...
The Rise of the Digital Workplace — on Wheels
As fleet operators aim to gain the many benefits of transitioning to connected vehicles, nearly half of the vehicles in corporate fleets are expected to be connected vehicles by 2025. That’s a substantial gain from today when one-third of companies with fleets report that only 5% of their vehicles are connected cars.
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
freightwaves.com
ShipBob marketing exec shares insight on industrywide trends
Mapping the state of a post-pandemic market, global fulfillment company ShipBob released its yearly Inventory Turnover Benchmarks Report. For any e-commerce brand, inventory turnover can be seen as a health indicator for particular products and for its stock-keeping units (SKUs) as a whole. FreightWaves spoke with ShipBob Director of Content Marketing Kristina Lopienski about industrywide trends and why turnover rates are so important in the wake of the company’s report.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt looks to balance costs with moderating demand
One more great quarterly result along with a healthy dose of caution from management teams were among analysts’ expectations heading into the third-quarter earnings season. J.B. Hunt Transport Services delivered both Tuesday after the market closed. The Lowell, Arkansas-based company reported earnings per share of $2.57, 12 cents ahead...
