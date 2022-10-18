There are a lot of numbers in the quarterly earnings report of Triumph Bank. But the one that clearly matters most for the long-term strategy of the company is 21.7%. That is the year-on-year volume growth of what are known as “conforming payments” on the payments network of TriumphPay, the invoice processing and payment arm of Triumph Bank (NASDAQ: TBK) that last year was radically changed by the acquisition of HubTran.

3 HOURS AGO