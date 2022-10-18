Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ladailypost.com
Scenes From LASCU Celebrating ICU Day 2022
Los Alamos Schools Credit Union (LASCU) staff, guests and community members gather to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day® Thursday in the park area at 1010 Central Ave. The theme of ICU Day 2022 is ‘Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union’. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Mountain Elementary Hosts Halloween Carnival Saturday!
Are you ready for a Halloween Carnival? Join us 3-6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Mountain Elementary School, 2280 North Road. Bring your family for unlimited games, visits to the Haunted House, and jumps in the bounce house for only $15 per child 2 and up. You may purchase your ticket at the door. We accept cash, check, PayPal and credit card.
ladailypost.com
Lunch & Learn Brown Bag: LA Jewish Center Noon Today!
Rabbi Jack with Torah. Courtesy/Los Alamos Jewish Center. Monthly brown bag “Lunch & Learn” starting at noon today at Los Alamos Jewish Center. This week on the Jewish calendar marked the completion of the annual cycle of reading the Five Books of Moses, known in Hebrew as the Torah. The holiday of Simchat Torah, rejoicing in the Torah, was celebrated this past Tuesday; it was the final holiday in the series of Jewish fall holidays that began late September with the Jewish New Year.
ladailypost.com
Get Ready For Pumpkin Glow In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos Arts Council Board Member Steven Bublitz hangs out with a friend to promote Pumpkin Glow Monday afternoon at the Los Alamos Daily Post. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos Arts Council has been delighting the town with Pumpkin Glow since 2004. Pumpkin...
ladailypost.com
More Scenes From Harvest Festival At Coop Market
Jane McConnell of Mountain Juniper Clay, LLC participates Saturday in the Harvest Festival at the Los Alamos Coop Market. Photo by Skip Wecksung. Yasmin Jackson, left, Jane Hite and friend get into the spirit of Halloween Saturday during the Harvest Festival at the Los Alamos Coop Market. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
ladailypost.com
Pumpkin Patch Open – Proceeds Support LAPS Choirs
Canyon Complex through Oct. 31. Proceeds go to support the choirs at Los Alamos Middle School and Los Alamos High School. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
YMCA Fitness Instructor Celebrates 30 Years Keeping The Community In Shape
YMCA Instructor Raj Vaidya recently celebrated his 30th anniversary at the YMCA. Courtesy/YMCA. Raj Vaidya, front row, center, with his fellow exercisers celebrate a birthday. Some people have been attending Vaidya’s class for 25 years. Courtesy/YMCA. By KIRSTEN LASKEY. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Rajendra Vaidya (Raj) recently celebrated...
ladailypost.com
Library: Four Shillings Short Samhain Concert Nov. 3
The Los Alamos Public Library presents A Samhain/Halloween Concert – music, stories & folklore to celebrate the Celtic Bonfire Festival of Samhain with Four Shillings Short 6:30-8:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), Thursday Nov. 3 at Fuller Lodge Art Center, 2132 Central Ave. This free family concert is...
ladailypost.com
Rotary: End Polio Fundraiser At Halloweekend Oct. 29
Local Rotarians and LAHS Interactors cordially invite the community to a Purple Polio Glow to raise money to eradicate polio. We will be selling purple glow bracelets, two for $5, at the Halloweekend festivities at Overlook Park in White Rock 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. All proceeds will go directly...
ladailypost.com
Organist Damin Spritzer Performs At MOA Oct. 21
Organist Damin Spritzer performs 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the New Mexico Museum of Art (MOA), on the Frederick R. Haas Pipe Organ in the St. Francis Auditorium. Tickets for the concert are $15 for general admission and $10 for members of the New Mexico Museum Foundation. Visitors may purchase tickets here: https://my.nmculture.org/14713/14715.
ladailypost.com
Global Santa Fe Hosts Lecture By Margaret Traub Nov. 1
Global Santa Fe will host an evening social and lecture by Margaret Traub, Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps at 6 p.m., with social time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Hotel Santa Fe, 1501 Paseo de Peralta. Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps is a Los...
ladailypost.com
Busy Week Of Activities At Los Alamos High School
It’s a busy week at Los Alamos High School (LAHS) as the fall season wraps up. Today, boys soccer will be in action against Taos at Sullivan Field, and the volleyball teams will host Pojoaque in Griffith Gymnasium. Thursday, boys and girls varsity soccer will play against Pojoaque at...
ladailypost.com
Revised: October MainStreet Updates
Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC) Programs for the coming weeks:. 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos opens to pedestrian-only traffic and businesses and organizations from within and outside the district hand out candy to costumed kids and families. Register by this Thursday, Oct. 20 here.
ladailypost.com
Lumen Chat Transcript: Los Alamos Resident & CenturyLink
A local resident has shared a chat transcript they had Tuesday with CenturyLink about their CenturyLink phone service being out of service for more than a week. Chat Started: 10:27:27 (-0500) Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Chat Origin: Rpr CRIS Cons Data. Agent Mybelyn D. (4s) Mybelyn D: All technical support...
ladailypost.com
LAMC Flu Shot Drive Thru Event 8 AM To Noon Saturday
It’s flu season and Los Alamos Medical Center (LAMC) is ready to support the community. LAMC’s Flu Shot Drive Thru event is 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 22. Use the Trinity Drive entrance to get to LAMC’s back lot, where RN’s and medical assistants will be ready to answer any questions and distribute flu shots upon your arrival.
ladailypost.com
Stradling Ruffles Feathers With Remark At Chamber Forum
Los Alamos County Council candidate Gary Stradling waits his turn to speak at this morning’s Council Candidate Forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at UNM-LA. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. During the Los Alamos Chamber Breakfast Forum for County Council Candidates this morning,...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Another Response To Tony Beretta
This is a response to Tony Beretta, who wrote a fearful and anecdotal opinion on the housing situation in Los Alamos (link). I grew up in Los Alamos and lived there my whole life until I moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2021. I got a job at a nonprofit focused on the housing crisis in Coconino County and I spend my workdays talking with people who are facing houselessness. These people aren’t criminals who are hard-wired to vandalize and steal anything they can, they are human beings with families who can’t afford their rents or mortgages. They can’t afford the market rate housing costs they used to be able to and didn’t have access to low-income housing that would enable them to continue living in their community. As cruel and apathetic as your letter was, Tony, you did make a great point about housing and the impact of it on our community!
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Native Wencil McClenahan Receives New Mexico State University 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award
Every fall, the New Mexico State University (NMSU) Alumni Association presents the university’s most accomplished alumni with its highest honors — the James F. Cole Memorial Award for Service, the Distinguished Alumni Awards, and the Young Alumni Service Award. This year, Los Alamos native Wencil McClenahan is among...
ladailypost.com
Video: Young Bucks Mock Fighting In Los Alamos Yard
Two young bucks are captured on video mock fighting Monday morning in the backyard of a residence in Los Alamos. Click here to view the video on YouTube. Video by Daren Savage.
ladailypost.com
Governor Visits Post, Discusses Los Alamos Connections
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses her connections to Los Alamos during an interview Friday Oct. 7 at the Post. From left, reporter Kirsten Laskey, Governor and reporter Bonnie Gordon. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped by the Los Alamos Daily Post...
Comments / 0