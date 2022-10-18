This is a response to Tony Beretta, who wrote a fearful and anecdotal opinion on the housing situation in Los Alamos (link). I grew up in Los Alamos and lived there my whole life until I moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2021. I got a job at a nonprofit focused on the housing crisis in Coconino County and I spend my workdays talking with people who are facing houselessness. These people aren’t criminals who are hard-wired to vandalize and steal anything they can, they are human beings with families who can’t afford their rents or mortgages. They can’t afford the market rate housing costs they used to be able to and didn’t have access to low-income housing that would enable them to continue living in their community. As cruel and apathetic as your letter was, Tony, you did make a great point about housing and the impact of it on our community!

