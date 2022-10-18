Read full article on original website
County Councilors Host Booth At Farmers Market Oct. 27
Two county councilors will host a booth at the final Thursday Farmers Market of the season 9-11 a.m. Oct. 27. Marketgoers are encouraged to stop by and chat with them about current issues, projects or other topics. Los Alamos County Community Development Department also will be on hand 9-11 a.m....
Letter To The Editor: Price Family Endorses Suzie Havemann For County Council
(Steve, Aimee, Maya, Ian) We are writing to endorse and offer our full support for Suzie Havemann for County Council. We have known Suzie for 15 years. In fact, we “met” before even moving here. Our family relocated from England, and while looking online for rental housing, I reached out to her for advice. She was friendly, knowledgeable and responsive.
County: Demand Likely To Keep Heating Costs High
With colder weather ahead and inflation hitting hard, people are concerned about the fluctuating cost of natural gas and how it is going to impact their budgets this winter. While the details are complex, the overview is simple: it’s a classic story of supply and demand. In Los Alamos,...
Letter To The Editor: More Low Income Housing In Los Alamos … Not If This Community Is Smart
I use the term low income housing and not the euphemism affordable housing. All housing is affordable if you have the income commensurate with the cost of the housing. Low income housing is for those who have low income and we have more than enough of this in Los Alamos.
Lumen Chat Transcript: Los Alamos Resident & CenturyLink
A local resident has shared a chat transcript they had Tuesday with CenturyLink about their CenturyLink phone service being out of service for more than a week. Chat Started: 10:27:27 (-0500) Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Chat Origin: Rpr CRIS Cons Data. Agent Mybelyn D. (4s) Mybelyn D: All technical support...
Letter To The Editor: Tony Berretta Said It Out Loud … Now We Can Talk About It…
In a way I appreciate Tony Berretta’s anti-housing letter to the editor, as horrifying as it is, because he probably speaks for lots of people who think quietly to themselves, “Poor people are criminals and we don’t want them in this town!” but are too smart to say that out loud.
DPS To Host Inaugural Missing Persons In New Mexico Day
The New Mexico Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) Task Force and the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department (IAD), will host the inaugural Missing in New Mexico event Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque.
McKerley: A Golden Opportunity
We are blessed to live in a great community with many opportunities and resources. We also have a number of challenges that require steady, focused and conservative leadership. We are fortunate to have three outstanding, conservative candidates running for County Council. Sharon Dry, Reggie Page and Gary Stradling will provide...
Stradling Ruffles Feathers With Remark At Chamber Forum
Los Alamos County Council candidate Gary Stradling waits his turn to speak at this morning’s Council Candidate Forum hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at UNM-LA. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. During the Los Alamos Chamber Breakfast Forum for County Council Candidates this morning,...
Global Santa Fe Hosts Lecture By Margaret Traub Nov. 1
Global Santa Fe will host an evening social and lecture by Margaret Traub, Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps at 6 p.m., with social time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Hotel Santa Fe, 1501 Paseo de Peralta. Head of Global Initiatives, International Medical Corps is a Los...
International Women’s Forum-New Mexico Members Visit Bradbury Science Museum And Los Alamos Daily Post
Members of the International Women’s Forum-New Mexico (IWF-NM) from across the state gather Sept. 21 in the Los Alamos Daily Post newsroom to hear about life in Los Alamos and the history of the Official Newspaper of Record in Los Alamos County from Post Publisher & IWF-NM member Carol A. Clark. Also, Ellen Bradbury Reid, standing, speaks to the group about her life growing up in Los Alamos during the Manhattan Project. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Governor Visits Post, Discusses Los Alamos Connections
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses her connections to Los Alamos during an interview Friday Oct. 7 at the Post. From left, reporter Kirsten Laskey, Governor and reporter Bonnie Gordon. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. caclark@ladailypost.com. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stopped by the Los Alamos Daily Post...
Revised: October MainStreet Updates
Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC) Programs for the coming weeks:. 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 Central Ave. in downtown Los Alamos opens to pedestrian-only traffic and businesses and organizations from within and outside the district hand out candy to costumed kids and families. Register by this Thursday, Oct. 20 here.
Letter To The Editor: Response To Tony Beretta
This is a response to Tony Beretta (link) who didn’t want the people who cleaned his house to be his neighbors. I suspect that they wouldnt want Mr. Beretta to be their neighbor, either.
Los Alamos Native Wencil McClenahan Receives New Mexico State University 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award
Every fall, the New Mexico State University (NMSU) Alumni Association presents the university’s most accomplished alumni with its highest honors — the James F. Cole Memorial Award for Service, the Distinguished Alumni Awards, and the Young Alumni Service Award. This year, Los Alamos native Wencil McClenahan is among...
More Scenes From Harvest Festival At Coop Market
Jane McConnell of Mountain Juniper Clay, LLC participates Saturday in the Harvest Festival at the Los Alamos Coop Market. Photo by Skip Wecksung. Yasmin Jackson, left, Jane Hite and friend get into the spirit of Halloween Saturday during the Harvest Festival at the Los Alamos Coop Market. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
YMCA Fitness Instructor Celebrates 30 Years Keeping The Community In Shape
YMCA Instructor Raj Vaidya recently celebrated his 30th anniversary at the YMCA. Courtesy/YMCA. Raj Vaidya, front row, center, with his fellow exercisers celebrate a birthday. Some people have been attending Vaidya’s class for 25 years. Courtesy/YMCA. By KIRSTEN LASKEY. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Rajendra Vaidya (Raj) recently celebrated...
Citizen Reports Vandalism At La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Area … SFCSO Detains Adult Male Suspect
SANTA FE — At approximately 2:19 p.m., Oct. 19, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff’s Office) received a report that an adult male was using spray paint to vandalize a petroglyph panel within the La Cieneguilla Petroglyph Area. Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene by...
Get Ready For Pumpkin Glow In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos Arts Council Board Member Steven Bublitz hangs out with a friend to promote Pumpkin Glow Monday afternoon at the Los Alamos Daily Post. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. The Los Alamos Arts Council has been delighting the town with Pumpkin Glow since 2004. Pumpkin...
Lunch & Learn Brown Bag: LA Jewish Center Noon Today!
Rabbi Jack with Torah. Courtesy/Los Alamos Jewish Center. Monthly brown bag “Lunch & Learn” starting at noon today at Los Alamos Jewish Center. This week on the Jewish calendar marked the completion of the annual cycle of reading the Five Books of Moses, known in Hebrew as the Torah. The holiday of Simchat Torah, rejoicing in the Torah, was celebrated this past Tuesday; it was the final holiday in the series of Jewish fall holidays that began late September with the Jewish New Year.
