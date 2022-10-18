ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

pv-magazine-usa.com

Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost

A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
MICHIGAN STATE
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
CNN

US-Saudi oil spat intensifies

Tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia have escalated as the US accuses Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia after OPEC+ voted to cut oil production. CNN's Natasha Bertrand reports.
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
solarpowerworldonline.com

1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California

Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Russia Seizes Exxon's Stake in Sakhalin-1 Offshore Project

Two months after freezing ExxonMobil's ownership stake in the lucrative Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, the Russian government has seized it without compensation, ending the last vestiges of the oil major's partnership with Russian producers. Until Monday, the Exxon subsidiary Exxon Neftegaz held a 30 percent stake in the 220,000...
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
electrek.co

US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually

As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
GEORGIA STATE

