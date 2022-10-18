Read full article on original website
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
studyfinds.org
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
AOL Corp
World's First Nuclear Fusion Power Plant Wants to Equal Fossil Fuel Output
Due to be built in Nottinghamshire, England, the first nuclear fusion plant in the world hopes to be commercially operational by 2040.
DailyWealth
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Oil could skyrocket to $150 a barrel next year, and underinvestment could mean tight supply for the next decade, JPMorgan energy strategist warns
Oil could skyrocket to $150 a barrel next year, according to JP Morgan's Global head of energy strategy. Price surges may be worsened by underinvestment, which is set to keep a lid on supply for a decade. "While we are seeing the recognition of the need for investment into oil...
solarpowerworldonline.com
1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California
Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
maritime-executive.com
Russia Seizes Exxon's Stake in Sakhalin-1 Offshore Project
Two months after freezing ExxonMobil's ownership stake in the lucrative Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, the Russian government has seized it without compensation, ending the last vestiges of the oil major's partnership with Russian producers. Until Monday, the Exxon subsidiary Exxon Neftegaz held a 30 percent stake in the 220,000...
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
electrek.co
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
Hurricanes Fiona and Ian gave solar power its time to shine
The green electricity source faces obstacles in Puerto Rico and Florida, where sun power largely held up during Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
