chrysa downes
2d ago
my uncle almost died trying to save baby cousin but tragically he couldn't get to him through the flames and they found my uncle lying on the floor his back on fire. To leave a house first without trying to save your children is something they will have to live with. My uncle never forgave himself and turned to alcohol and drugs shortly after. It took years for him to get clean and still had nightmares about it.
Reply
5
Methos M
1d ago
The body can only do so much!! If family wasn’t to blame think how bad they already feel and then to be questioned about it?!? I can’t even imagine the pain I would be in 💔
Reply
3
Brooke Fraser
1d ago
This breaks my heart. My condolences to the family for trauma and grief they must be going through.
Reply
4
