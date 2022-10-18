ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Daily Voice

UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted

A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
RAMSEY, NJ
Daily Voice

Irvington Man Shot Dead In Union

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed in Union over the weekend, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Morris Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There...
IRVINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat

IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
IRVINGTON, NJ
ucnj.org

Linden Man Sentenced to 22 years for fatal shooting

On October 14, 2022,a Linden man was sentenced to 22 years in state prison for the shooting death of 29-year-old Andy Rozelien, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced today. On July 8, 2022, Ashton Barthelus, 27, pled guilty to 1st degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for the 22-year sentence...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street

GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Authorities investigating hit and run on Tonnelle Avenue

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are actively investigating a hit-and-run collision, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The hit-and-run occurred on Thursday, October 13, on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. Shortly after 10 p.m., the North Bergen Police Department responded to...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Paterson Times

Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Men, 70 And 63 Years Old, Shot In Broad Daylight In Paterson, Obvious Questions Arise

Two men – one 70 years old, the other 63 – were shot in the middle of a Sunday afternoon in Paterson, authorities reported, leaving more questions than answers. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed that both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t fatal following the shooting at North 1st and Arch streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
PATERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Three shot, including two teens in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – Three people were shot early Saturday morning in Paterson, including two teens and an adult. According to the Paterson Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report at around 1:40 pm in the area of Madison and Essex Streets. “Upon arrival, police located a potential crime scene a 19-year-old male Sunbury, Pennsylvania resident, a 32-year-old Passaic, New Jersey resident, and a 16-year-old juvenile who had each sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds,” the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office reported. ” The victims were immediately transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey for treatment.” No suspects The post Three shot, including two teens in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Police Report: Drugs, Weapons, DUIs, Shoplifting

The following September arrests were reported by Middletown police. Dates and locations for each were not included in the report. In all, police reported that department officers responded to 4,383 calls for service, including 355 first aid calls, 162 burglar alarms, 14 fire calls, and 149 motor vehicle crashes. An...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ

