Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted
A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
Irvington Man Shot Dead In Union
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed in Union over the weekend, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Morris Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There...
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
ucnj.org
Linden Man Sentenced to 22 years for fatal shooting
On October 14, 2022,a Linden man was sentenced to 22 years in state prison for the shooting death of 29-year-old Andy Rozelien, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced today. On July 8, 2022, Ashton Barthelus, 27, pled guilty to 1st degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for the 22-year sentence...
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street
GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
Authorities investigating hit and run on Tonnelle Avenue
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are actively investigating a hit-and-run collision, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The hit-and-run occurred on Thursday, October 13, on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. Shortly after 10 p.m., the North Bergen Police Department responded to...
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
Toms River Police Search For Three Burglars In Two Incidents
TOMS RIVER – Township police are searching for three brazen burglars who broke into two homes in North Dover. They were seen on an in-home survillance video. Toms River Township Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina confirmed the first incident happened on October 18 at a Hickory Street home in the township.
NJ Man Who Fatally Stabbed Jail Inmate Sentenced in Fatal Shooting
LINDEN — Having pleaded guilty over the summer to a fatal shooting in this Union County city nearly two years ago, a New Jersey man was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison. But Wednesday's release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on the sentencing of Ashton Barthelus,...
Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
Prosecutor's office: 22-year-old fatally shot in Union; no indication incident is related to shooting on previous day
The Union County Prosecutor's Office has announced a 22-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in Union.
Two Men, 70 And 63 Years Old, Shot In Broad Daylight In Paterson, Obvious Questions Arise
Two men – one 70 years old, the other 63 – were shot in the middle of a Sunday afternoon in Paterson, authorities reported, leaving more questions than answers. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed that both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t fatal following the shooting at North 1st and Arch streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
VIDEO: Woman, 19, groped then punched during dispute in Brooklyn; suspect sought
Police are searching for a man who groped a woman then punched her in the face following a dispute earlier this month, according to authorities.
Horrifying Details Emerge In Disappearance Of Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie: Report
New details have emerged in the intensified search for Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student missing since Friday, Oct. 14. Misrach's phone last pinged early Sunday, Oct. 16 to a residential area in Penns Neck — about a 7-minute drive from campus — but was then switched off, The Sun reports.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
Three shot, including two teens in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Three people were shot early Saturday morning in Paterson, including two teens and an adult. According to the Paterson Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report at around 1:40 pm in the area of Madison and Essex Streets. “Upon arrival, police located a potential crime scene a 19-year-old male Sunbury, Pennsylvania resident, a 32-year-old Passaic, New Jersey resident, and a 16-year-old juvenile who had each sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds,” the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office reported. ” The victims were immediately transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey for treatment.” No suspects The post Three shot, including two teens in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Police Report: Drugs, Weapons, DUIs, Shoplifting
The following September arrests were reported by Middletown police. Dates and locations for each were not included in the report. In all, police reported that department officers responded to 4,383 calls for service, including 355 first aid calls, 162 burglar alarms, 14 fire calls, and 149 motor vehicle crashes. An...
