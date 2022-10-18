Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Related
mynews4.com
One dead after apparent self-defense shooting near UNR
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an apparent self-defense shooting happened near UNR late Wednesday night. Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street just before 11 p.m. on report of a shooting.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno PD investigating shooting on Bartlett Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating what they say appears to be a shooting made in self-defense at the 100 block of Bartlett Street. RPD says they were called to the area late Wednesday night for reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arriving,...
2news.com
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
2news.com
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
2news.com
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating missing teen
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Anthony Sainz who was last seen Friday morning. According to authorities, Anthony was last seen at Pioneer High School the morning of October 14. He...
mynews4.com
One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire burns homes on 9th Street in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that caused heavy damage to a Sparks home, and spread to another, is under investigation. It was reported just before midnight Wednesday at a home near 9th and D streets. The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived and the fire was spreading to another house.
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
KOLO TV Reno
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:15 a.m.: Roads have once again opened, but the backup will take a while to clear up. Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that backed up traffic near Mustang early Thursday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., NHP says a black Volvo sedan was...
2news.com
Two people found dead inside home near Stead, police say
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched to Corrigan way for a report of two people unresponsive inside a residence. Reno Police tell us the two people...
Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra
PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
UNR Police gets $11,000 grant for traffic safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno’s police department is getting a grant of $11,000 for the Joining Forces program. The program has distributed funds to various departments across Nevada for traffic safety. It will primarily focus on distracted and impaired driving, seat belt use, speeding, pedestrian safety, and bike and scooter safety, among other traffic laws.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office gets $56,000 grant for local events
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is getting a grant of $56,000 as part of the Joining Forces Program. The office will use the funds from their grant to plan various events in northern Nevada with other law enforcement agencies starting this month. Joining Forces...
2news.com
City of Sparks Offers Fire Chief Position to Finalist
Walt White is currently chief of Amador County’s Fire Protection District. A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
KOLO TV Reno
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
2news.com
Multiple historic buildings destroyed in Dayton after fire
Central Lyon County Firefighters say the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton and two other historic buildings were destroyed in a fire Thursday night. Crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:50 at the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton. Overall 3 historic structures were...
KOLO TV Reno
Number of vulnerable youth continues to rise in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing. “The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator. Last year, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year, they expect...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man given 25 years for drug trafficking and felony eluding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and felony eluding. 31-year-old Lonnie Wayne Rogers of Reno will become eligible for parole after 10 years. He plead guilty in August to one count of trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, when he...
